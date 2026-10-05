Tajikistan Commissions Three New Educational Facilities In Khatlon City

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajik President Emomali Rahmon remotely commissioned three new educational facilities in the Vose District of the Khatlon кegion on October 4, according to the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the facilities were commissioned as part of the launch of 21 facilities of various purposes.

"On October 4, after opening the private Tibbi Khulbuk hospital in Vose District, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon remotely commissioned 21 facilities of various purposes, including three general education institutions, one kindergarten, nine early childhood development centers, an administrative building of the state subsidiary enterprise for drinking water supply and wastewater disposal, service and language-learning centers, an administrative building of a department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Miraliobod rural jamoat, a poultry farm with a capacity of 60,000 birds producing chicken meat, the Badakhshon-Tur brick manufacturing enterprise, the Shukhuhi Mahsuloti Sokhtmoni brick manufacturing enterprise, as well as 70 kilometers of paved local roads," the statement said.

As part of the commissioning of the facilities, an additional building of General Education Institution No. 13 in the Boboshokhiyon rural jamoat is designed to accommodate 960 students in two shifts. The building has 16 classrooms, including six subject-specific classrooms, a 50-seat cafeteria and other facilities. The school has created jobs for 41 teachers and 13 technical staff.

General Education Institution No. 42 in the Khudoyor Rajabov rural jamoat is designed for 480 students. Following its commissioning, 25 qualified teachers and 15 technical staff members were employed.

School No. 76 in the village of Navdeh is designed to accommodate 540 students in two shifts and has created 30 jobs for teachers.