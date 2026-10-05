Kazakhstan Builds And Repairs 19,140 Km Of Roads In Three Years

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan built, reconstructed and repaired 19,140 kilometers of roads from 2023 through 2025, the country's government said today.

"The main focus in the development of road infrastructure has been placed on expanding the road network, increasing the capacity of key routes and improving transport links between regional centers, districts and remote settlements," the government said.

The total length of roads covered by construction, reconstruction and repair amounted to 5,656 kilometers in 2023, 7,306 kilometers in 2024 and 6,178 kilometers in 2025.

The scale of work remains high in 2026, with more than 11,000 kilometers of roads covered by construction, reconstruction and repair. Of this total, 3,400 kilometers account for the construction and reconstruction of the national road network, 5,000 kilometers for major and medium repairs of national highways, and 2,400 kilometers for repairs to local roads.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, road transport carried 1.5 billion passengers in 2023, 1.7 billion in 2024 and 1.9 billion in 2025.

In the first eight months of 2026, road transport carried 1.3 billion passengers, up 3.9% compared with the same period of 2025.

The government said improving transport accessibility for rural settlements is being addressed through the development of the local road network. From 2023 through 2025, work was completed on 10,200 kilometers of roads, including 556 kilometers of new roads, providing year-round connectivity with district and regional centers.

Over the past three years, the share of roads meeting regulatory technical standards has also been steadily increasing.

On the national road network, the share of roads in standard condition is expected to rise to 95% by the end of 2026, compared with 92% in 2023. On the local road network, the figure is expected to reach 92%, up from 86% in 2023.