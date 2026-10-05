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Myanmar Repatriates 1,476 From Malaysia as UN Voices Alarm
(MENAFN) Myanmar said Monday that 1,476 of its citizens, who had finished serving sentences in Malaysia for unlawful residency and other immigration violations, are back on home soil.
Three Burmese vessels, one of them a hospital ship, pulled into Yangon on Sunday morning. The Information Ministry described the operation as “completing a smooth and successful repatriation to the motherland,” the Information Ministry said.
The returnees were brought home through joint coordination between officials of the military, known locally as the Tatmadaw, and the relevant government ministries. The Burmese Navy ships UMS Mottama, UMS Sinphyushin and the sea-going hospital ship UMS Thanlwin left Yangon on Sept. 24 and reached Malaysia's Lumut Port on Sept. 28. Malaysia began handing over the 1,476 nationals the following day. They are part of a larger group of about 5,000 Myanmar nationals.
The first batch included 1,370 men, 79 women, 20 boys and seven girls, ranging in age from eight to 60.
“Necessary arrangements are continuing to facilitate their swift reunion with relatives and family members, ensuring their safe return to their respective hometowns,” the ministry said.
Since January, Burmese authorities have also brought home 1,905 citizens from Cambodia.
Malaysia's decision to proceed with the returns has drawn concern from the UN and other organizations. UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva last week that the agency was “concerned by the reported imminent return of some 1,500 individuals ... with ongoing armed conflict and widespread violence and human rights violations across Myanmar.”
"Under international law, no one should be sent to a country where they may face persecution, torture, serious harm, or other threats to life, liberty, and security," he said.
Saltmarsh added that UNHCR intends to keep working with the Malaysian government through technical support, policy dialogue and capacity building, with the aim of developing accessible and effective protection measures.
Three Burmese vessels, one of them a hospital ship, pulled into Yangon on Sunday morning. The Information Ministry described the operation as “completing a smooth and successful repatriation to the motherland,” the Information Ministry said.
The returnees were brought home through joint coordination between officials of the military, known locally as the Tatmadaw, and the relevant government ministries. The Burmese Navy ships UMS Mottama, UMS Sinphyushin and the sea-going hospital ship UMS Thanlwin left Yangon on Sept. 24 and reached Malaysia's Lumut Port on Sept. 28. Malaysia began handing over the 1,476 nationals the following day. They are part of a larger group of about 5,000 Myanmar nationals.
The first batch included 1,370 men, 79 women, 20 boys and seven girls, ranging in age from eight to 60.
“Necessary arrangements are continuing to facilitate their swift reunion with relatives and family members, ensuring their safe return to their respective hometowns,” the ministry said.
Since January, Burmese authorities have also brought home 1,905 citizens from Cambodia.
Malaysia's decision to proceed with the returns has drawn concern from the UN and other organizations. UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva last week that the agency was “concerned by the reported imminent return of some 1,500 individuals ... with ongoing armed conflict and widespread violence and human rights violations across Myanmar.”
"Under international law, no one should be sent to a country where they may face persecution, torture, serious harm, or other threats to life, liberty, and security," he said.
Saltmarsh added that UNHCR intends to keep working with the Malaysian government through technical support, policy dialogue and capacity building, with the aim of developing accessible and effective protection measures.
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