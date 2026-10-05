SGS Advances Digital Trust Strategy With Prescient Security Acquisition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Helping clients navigate complex cybersecurity and compliance requirements

- Damien Rousseau, Head of Business Assurance at SGSBAAR, SWITZERLAND, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company, has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Prescient Security, a leading provider of information compliance and cybersecurity based in the US.This acquisition strengthens SGS's Digital Trust strategy, bringing deep, complementary cybersecurity and compliance expertise into its global network.With over 350 employees and 5,000 customers worldwide, Prescient Security is a recognized expert in information security, financial integrity, payment security, data protection and cybersecurity certification.Its solutions help customers protect against digital and cyber threats across a wide range of sectors, including finance, healthcare, retail, technology and defense.The company also provides a comprehensive range of penetration testing services, combining expert-led manual testing, scalable digital approaches and AI-assisted models. In addition, its proprietary automation technology supports compliance workflows and security processes.Its certification solutions support major internationally recognized standards and frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO, PCI DSS and HITRUST, as well as key US federal requirements, such as FedRAMP and CMMC.Beyond expanding capabilities, the combination of Prescient Security's experience and SGS's global leadership in assurance and certification creates a differentiated model for the SGS DIGITAL TRUST ecosystem, with expertise, knowledge and reach in cybersecurity, digital-native industries and technology-enabled audit processes. The acquisition strengthens SGS's ability to support clients across their entire trust and compliance lifecycle.Together, the two companies will expand the digital trust portfolio, strengthening their position in high-growth markets and accelerating the move from periodic compliance assessments to digital, scalable and continual assurance. This will help clients simplify complex compliance requirements, identify risks earlier and maintain assurance as regulations, technologies and threats evolve.This also creates compelling opportunities to build deeper, more recurring client relationships, accelerate innovation and establish a scalable global platform for the next generation of assurance that realizes profitable growth and advances SGS's Strategy 27 and beyond.Damien Rousseau, Head of Business Assurance at SGS, commented: "This strategic acquisition is a crucial part of our Digital Trust plan, providing a complete set of Digital Trust services, particularly in audits, certification and assurance. By uniting these with our independent, technical capabilities and global network, we will help clients manage digital risk, comply with the latest regulations and scale trusted innovation. I'm delighted to welcome Fabrice, Sammy and the Prescient Security team to SGS and excited about the next chapter in SGS DIGITAL TRUST.”Fabrice Mouret, Co-Founder and CEO of Prescient Security, commented:“Joining SGS is an exciting next chapter for Prescient Security. We have built our business around deep technical expertise, innovation and helping clients navigate increasingly complex cybersecurity and compliance requirements."Sammy Chowdhury, Co-Founder and COO of Prescient Security, added:“Becoming part of SGS gives us the opportunity to bring these capabilities to a much broader global client base, while continuing to invest in our people, technology and services. We are excited about what we can achieve together.”For more information, visit the SGS DIGITAL TRUST services web page.

Ruth Roy

Sugarloaf Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SGS advances Digital Trust strategy with Prescient Security acquisition News Provided By Sugarloaf Marketing October 05, 2026, 07:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.