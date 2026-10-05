403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Demolish Abandoned Building During Raid in Southwestern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli forces demolished an abandoned building during a military incursion into the western Damascus countryside in southwestern Syria on Monday, according to reports.
Israeli troops entered agricultural areas located between Beit Jinn and Mazraat Beit Jinn before destroying the vacant structure, according to Syrian reports. No further information was immediately provided about the purpose of the operation.
There were no reports of casualties resulting from the demolition or the wider military activity. Details surrounding the raid, including how long the Israeli forces remained in the area, were also not disclosed.
The latest incident comes amid repeated Israeli military activity around Beit Jinn in recent weeks. The area has witnessed several incursions and attacks involving Israeli forces operating near agricultural and residential areas.
On Sept. 18, Israeli forces shelled areas on the outskirts of Beit Jinn. Days earlier, another Israeli military unit entered agricultural land surrounding the town using a number of military vehicles, including tanks and a bulldozer, according to reports.
Southern parts of Syria have experienced recurring Israeli military operations, with reported activities including incursions, searches, arrests and the establishment of checkpoints. The developments have added to tensions along the border area as Damascus continues to call for the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
Israel has controlled most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. The territory has remained a central point of dispute between Israel and Syria for decades.
Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Israel announced that it no longer considered the 1974 disengagement agreement applicable under the circumstances and moved into the demilitarized buffer zone. Israeli forces also took control of additional positions, including areas on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, also known as Jabal al-Sheikh.
Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli forces return to the positions they held before Dec. 8, 2024. Syrian authorities have also reaffirmed their stated commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement as part of their position on the military presence in southern Syria.
The continued activity around Beit Jinn comes as the situation in southern Syria remains sensitive, with military movements and incursions contributing to ongoing tensions between Syria and Israel.
Israeli troops entered agricultural areas located between Beit Jinn and Mazraat Beit Jinn before destroying the vacant structure, according to Syrian reports. No further information was immediately provided about the purpose of the operation.
There were no reports of casualties resulting from the demolition or the wider military activity. Details surrounding the raid, including how long the Israeli forces remained in the area, were also not disclosed.
The latest incident comes amid repeated Israeli military activity around Beit Jinn in recent weeks. The area has witnessed several incursions and attacks involving Israeli forces operating near agricultural and residential areas.
On Sept. 18, Israeli forces shelled areas on the outskirts of Beit Jinn. Days earlier, another Israeli military unit entered agricultural land surrounding the town using a number of military vehicles, including tanks and a bulldozer, according to reports.
Southern parts of Syria have experienced recurring Israeli military operations, with reported activities including incursions, searches, arrests and the establishment of checkpoints. The developments have added to tensions along the border area as Damascus continues to call for the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
Israel has controlled most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. The territory has remained a central point of dispute between Israel and Syria for decades.
Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Israel announced that it no longer considered the 1974 disengagement agreement applicable under the circumstances and moved into the demilitarized buffer zone. Israeli forces also took control of additional positions, including areas on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, also known as Jabal al-Sheikh.
Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli forces return to the positions they held before Dec. 8, 2024. Syrian authorities have also reaffirmed their stated commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement as part of their position on the military presence in southern Syria.
The continued activity around Beit Jinn comes as the situation in southern Syria remains sensitive, with military movements and incursions contributing to ongoing tensions between Syria and Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment