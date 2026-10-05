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FBI Arrests Irvine Woman at LAX Over Alleged China Agent Role
(MENAFN) Federal agents detained a California woman at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday as she prepared to board a flight to China, accused of secretly working on behalf of the Chinese government.
Wanying Zhang, 34, of Irvine, who also goes by “Heather,” was taken into custody by the FBI's Los Angeles field office. She faces a federal complaint alleging she acted as an unregistered agent of the People's Republic of China, First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said in a post on the US social media platform X.
According to an affidavit, Zhang traveled to Seattle in 2025 and, at the direction of Chinese officials, kept a close relative of a Taiwanese government official under surveillance, Essayli said.
She is alleged to have passed photos, videos and license plate details to Chinese officials. She is also accused of coordinating the trip with an associate while taking steps to evade detection.
Prosecutors further allege that Zhang never informed the US attorney general that she was acting for a foreign government, Essayli said.
Zhang is due to make her first appearance in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday.
Wanying Zhang, 34, of Irvine, who also goes by “Heather,” was taken into custody by the FBI's Los Angeles field office. She faces a federal complaint alleging she acted as an unregistered agent of the People's Republic of China, First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said in a post on the US social media platform X.
According to an affidavit, Zhang traveled to Seattle in 2025 and, at the direction of Chinese officials, kept a close relative of a Taiwanese government official under surveillance, Essayli said.
She is alleged to have passed photos, videos and license plate details to Chinese officials. She is also accused of coordinating the trip with an associate while taking steps to evade detection.
Prosecutors further allege that Zhang never informed the US attorney general that she was acting for a foreign government, Essayli said.
Zhang is due to make her first appearance in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday.
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