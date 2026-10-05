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AU Says It Never Blamed Egypt After Cairo Slams Ethiopia Appeal
(MENAFN) The African Union Commission said Sunday it never meant to pin responsibility on Egypt or any other neighboring country for events inside Ethiopia, responding to a rebuke from Cairo over its recent call for calm in the region.
The commission said it had registered Egypt's objections to its Oct. 1 statement, which called on Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to show maximum restraint, keep lines of communication open and settle their differences through diplomacy.
“Under no circumstances” was the statement meant to assign blame for developments in Ethiopia to a neighboring state, the commission said.
It explained that the appeal came after diplomats were expelled from Addis Ababa, Cairo and Asmara, and was designed to head off misunderstanding, escalation or any broadening of tensions that might endanger regional stability.
The body also restated its commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of African Union member states, along with the principle of non-interference in their internal affairs. Its statements, it stressed, fall strictly within its mandate to advance peace, security and stability across the continent, and are not intended as commentary on domestic developments in member states.
Egypt had objected Saturday to the statement. An official source there branded it an “incomprehensible attempt” to draw Cairo into an internal Ethiopian matter.
The African Union Commission said it places particular importance on its ties with Egypt, calling the country a founding member of the bloc and a key partner in advancing peace, security, integration and development across Africa.
The commission said it had registered Egypt's objections to its Oct. 1 statement, which called on Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to show maximum restraint, keep lines of communication open and settle their differences through diplomacy.
“Under no circumstances” was the statement meant to assign blame for developments in Ethiopia to a neighboring state, the commission said.
It explained that the appeal came after diplomats were expelled from Addis Ababa, Cairo and Asmara, and was designed to head off misunderstanding, escalation or any broadening of tensions that might endanger regional stability.
The body also restated its commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of African Union member states, along with the principle of non-interference in their internal affairs. Its statements, it stressed, fall strictly within its mandate to advance peace, security and stability across the continent, and are not intended as commentary on domestic developments in member states.
Egypt had objected Saturday to the statement. An official source there branded it an “incomprehensible attempt” to draw Cairo into an internal Ethiopian matter.
The African Union Commission said it places particular importance on its ties with Egypt, calling the country a founding member of the bloc and a key partner in advancing peace, security, integration and development across Africa.
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