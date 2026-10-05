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Japan Strengthens Space Autonomy as Global Competition Intensifies
(MENAFN) Japan is placing greater emphasis on strengthening its independent capabilities in space as competition beyond Earth continues to grow, according to the head of the country’s space agency.
Hiroshi Yamakawa, president of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), said Japan is seeking to ensure it can independently reach space as well as conduct operations once there. He made the remarks in Antalya, where the 77th International Astronautical Congress is being held, as Japan prepares for a mission involving a probe destined for the moons of Mars.
"We'd like to focus on the autonomy regarding space. That means, for example, autonomous access to space and autonomous activity in space," Yamakawa said.
He explained that Japan considers both independent access to space and the ability to carry out activities in orbit without excessive reliance on others as important strategic capabilities.
"Those two are very important for Japan. That's why we are developing rocket technology and also satellite technology," he said.
Yamakawa said the development of these technologies is closely connected to Japan’s broader national space policy. According to him, the country is focusing on three major areas: space security, the development of the space economy and scientific exploration beyond Earth.
"We would like to further strengthen those technological capabilities to realize national space policies and contribute to our daily life, economy and national security," he added.
Japan’s efforts to expand its independent space capabilities come as governments around the world increase investment in rockets, satellites, exploration missions and other space technologies. Growing activity in orbit has also made technological independence increasingly important for countries seeking to protect their strategic interests while maintaining a strong presence in the space sector.
Yamakawa has headed JAXA since April 2018, overseeing the agency during a period marked by expanding international cooperation as well as growing competition in space technology.
Japan’s space program has a long history. Its early development dates back to 1955, when a team from the University of Tokyo led by engineer Hideo Itokawa conducted a test launch of a small experimental rocket.
The rocket, known as the "Pencil," measured just 23 centimeters and was test-fired in Kokubunji near Tokyo. The early experiment marked one of the initial steps in Japan’s decades-long development of space technology.
Since then, Japan has expanded its capabilities across launch systems, satellites, scientific missions and planetary exploration. The country is now seeking to build on that foundation by strengthening the technologies needed to independently access space and conduct operations there.
Hiroshi Yamakawa, president of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), said Japan is seeking to ensure it can independently reach space as well as conduct operations once there. He made the remarks in Antalya, where the 77th International Astronautical Congress is being held, as Japan prepares for a mission involving a probe destined for the moons of Mars.
"We'd like to focus on the autonomy regarding space. That means, for example, autonomous access to space and autonomous activity in space," Yamakawa said.
He explained that Japan considers both independent access to space and the ability to carry out activities in orbit without excessive reliance on others as important strategic capabilities.
"Those two are very important for Japan. That's why we are developing rocket technology and also satellite technology," he said.
Yamakawa said the development of these technologies is closely connected to Japan’s broader national space policy. According to him, the country is focusing on three major areas: space security, the development of the space economy and scientific exploration beyond Earth.
"We would like to further strengthen those technological capabilities to realize national space policies and contribute to our daily life, economy and national security," he added.
Japan’s efforts to expand its independent space capabilities come as governments around the world increase investment in rockets, satellites, exploration missions and other space technologies. Growing activity in orbit has also made technological independence increasingly important for countries seeking to protect their strategic interests while maintaining a strong presence in the space sector.
Yamakawa has headed JAXA since April 2018, overseeing the agency during a period marked by expanding international cooperation as well as growing competition in space technology.
Japan’s space program has a long history. Its early development dates back to 1955, when a team from the University of Tokyo led by engineer Hideo Itokawa conducted a test launch of a small experimental rocket.
The rocket, known as the "Pencil," measured just 23 centimeters and was test-fired in Kokubunji near Tokyo. The early experiment marked one of the initial steps in Japan’s decades-long development of space technology.
Since then, Japan has expanded its capabilities across launch systems, satellites, scientific missions and planetary exploration. The country is now seeking to build on that foundation by strengthening the technologies needed to independently access space and conduct operations there.
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