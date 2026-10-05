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62,916 Israeli Attacks on West Bank Palestinians Since Oct. 2023: Report
(MENAFN) Israeli forces and settlers have launched 62,916 attacks on Palestinians and their land and property across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, a Palestinian body, said Sunday.
The commission attributed 48,174 of those attacks to the Israeli army and 14,742 to Israeli occupiers.
Hebron was the hardest-hit area with 10,840 attacks. Ramallah and Al-Bireh followed with 10,594, and Nablus with 10,261.
According to the report, attacks by Israeli occupiers killed 66 Palestinians over the period.
Land, trees and homes
The commission logged 1,182 fires set against Palestinian land and property. It said 147,111 trees were uprooted or damaged, among them more than 100,000 olive trees.
Occupiers also tried to set up 211 new pastoral outposts, and their attacks reached 376 Palestinian villages and communities.
Israeli authorities conducted 1,814 demolition operations that hit 5,059 structures, including 1,894 inhabited homes, the report said.
Confiscations at a 30-year high
Military orders and declarations of “state land,” according to the report, led to the seizure of about 64,200 dunams (15,864 acres) of Palestinian land. The commission described the pace of confiscation as the fastest in three decades.
Settlement push accelerates
The report said 415 plans for illegal Israeli settlements, covering tens of thousands of housing units, advanced in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Israeli authorities also issued 97 tenders for 15,760 more settlement units, including in the E1 area east of Jerusalem.
The commission said these measures increasingly came with legislation aimed at imposing “de facto annexation.” It urged international action to stop illegal settlement expansion and to hold those responsible to account.
The commission attributed 48,174 of those attacks to the Israeli army and 14,742 to Israeli occupiers.
Hebron was the hardest-hit area with 10,840 attacks. Ramallah and Al-Bireh followed with 10,594, and Nablus with 10,261.
According to the report, attacks by Israeli occupiers killed 66 Palestinians over the period.
Land, trees and homes
The commission logged 1,182 fires set against Palestinian land and property. It said 147,111 trees were uprooted or damaged, among them more than 100,000 olive trees.
Occupiers also tried to set up 211 new pastoral outposts, and their attacks reached 376 Palestinian villages and communities.
Israeli authorities conducted 1,814 demolition operations that hit 5,059 structures, including 1,894 inhabited homes, the report said.
Confiscations at a 30-year high
Military orders and declarations of “state land,” according to the report, led to the seizure of about 64,200 dunams (15,864 acres) of Palestinian land. The commission described the pace of confiscation as the fastest in three decades.
Settlement push accelerates
The report said 415 plans for illegal Israeli settlements, covering tens of thousands of housing units, advanced in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Israeli authorities also issued 97 tenders for 15,760 more settlement units, including in the E1 area east of Jerusalem.
The commission said these measures increasingly came with legislation aimed at imposing “de facto annexation.” It urged international action to stop illegal settlement expansion and to hold those responsible to account.
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