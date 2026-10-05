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Two Iranian Police Officers Killed in Attack in Sistan-Baluchistan
(MENAFN) Two Iranian police officers were killed and another was injured Monday after gunmen opened fire on a police patrol in southeastern Iran, according to local reports.
The attack took place in Bampur county in Sistan-Baluchestan province, where officers from the Nukju police station were carrying out security duties when their patrol came under fire.
According to provincial police, the officers were targeted while conducting their routine security mission in the area. The attack resulted in the deaths of two officers, while another police officer sustained injuries and was taken for medical treatment.
The identities and ranks of the officers were not immediately disclosed, and authorities did not provide further information about the severity of the injured officer’s condition.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting. Authorities have not announced whether any suspects have been identified or detained in connection with the attack.
Security forces are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine who was responsible for the assault. Further details about the attackers, their motives and the weapons used were not immediately available.
Sistan-Baluchestan, located in southeastern Iran along the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has experienced repeated attacks against Iranian security personnel in recent years.
The province has faced persistent security challenges involving armed groups, particularly in areas close to the country’s borders. Iranian authorities have frequently attributed attacks in the region to armed organizations operating in or around the province.
The latest incident adds to continuing security concerns in Sistan-Baluchestan, where police and other security personnel have periodically been targeted while conducting patrols and other operations.
The attack took place in Bampur county in Sistan-Baluchestan province, where officers from the Nukju police station were carrying out security duties when their patrol came under fire.
According to provincial police, the officers were targeted while conducting their routine security mission in the area. The attack resulted in the deaths of two officers, while another police officer sustained injuries and was taken for medical treatment.
The identities and ranks of the officers were not immediately disclosed, and authorities did not provide further information about the severity of the injured officer’s condition.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting. Authorities have not announced whether any suspects have been identified or detained in connection with the attack.
Security forces are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine who was responsible for the assault. Further details about the attackers, their motives and the weapons used were not immediately available.
Sistan-Baluchestan, located in southeastern Iran along the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has experienced repeated attacks against Iranian security personnel in recent years.
The province has faced persistent security challenges involving armed groups, particularly in areas close to the country’s borders. Iranian authorities have frequently attributed attacks in the region to armed organizations operating in or around the province.
The latest incident adds to continuing security concerns in Sistan-Baluchestan, where police and other security personnel have periodically been targeted while conducting patrols and other operations.
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