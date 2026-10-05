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Historic First: 32 Space Leaders From 21 Nations Back Antalya Pact
(MENAFN) For the first time, delegates at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) have endorsed a joint declaration at its Ministers and Members of Parliament Meeting (MMoP), Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said Sunday.
Thirty-two participants from 21 countries adopted the Antalya Declaration, a milestone for a forum that had never before produced an endorsed text.
“We are particularly pleased that 32 distinguished MMoP participants from 21 countries, consisting of ministers, parliamentarians and space agency heads, have accepted and endorsed this declaration,” Kacir said.
The declaration reaffirms the International Astronautical Federation's (IAF) central role in promoting global cooperation, Kacir said. He called on countries and international organizations that have yet to sign to do so.
The meeting drew ministers, legislators, parliamentary delegations, space agency heads and senior international organization officials from 38 countries. Their agenda included peaceful use and exploration of outer space, space missions, space law, drawing developing nations into the global space ecosystem and building a sustainable space economy.
Türkiye is hosting the 75th IAC in Antalya from Oct. 5-9. The annual event is organized by the IAF, coordinated by Türkiye's Ministry of Industry and Technology and co-hosted by the Turkish Space Agency and SAHA Istanbul. Anadolu serves as global communications partner.
Peace, responsibility and cooperation
Kacir said the declaration is the first in the IAC MMoP's history to bring ministers, lawmakers and space agency representatives together behind a shared pledge on peace, responsibility and cooperation in space.
Türkiye, as host of IAC 2026, launched the Antalya Declaration for Space for Peace in keeping with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's vision of promoting peace through dialogue and international cooperation, he said.
“The text was developed through close consultations with the IAF and our international partners. Our goal is to build a common international framework for a peaceful, sustainable and responsible approach to space,” he said.
He described the declaration as a reflection of the “Spirit of Antalya,” defined by openness, mutual respect and constructive engagement.
Kacir also underscored the growing role of space-based capabilities in daily life, economic activity and disaster management.
“Progress in space is meaningful only when it produces tangible benefits for people on Earth,” he said. “The question before us is not only how far we can advance technologically, but how effectively we can turn these capabilities into greater security, resilience and prosperity for our societies.”
A $686 billion industry, mostly commercial
Public money no longer drives the global space sector alone, Kacir said, as private companies and startups take on a larger role in its growth.
“The global space economy reached a record $686 billion in 2025,” he said, adding that about four-fifths of that figure came from commercial activities.
Falling launch costs, smaller satellites and greater private investment have lowered barriers to entry, he said, letting newcomers into a sector once controlled by a few players.
“However, innovation does not flourish on its own,” Kacir said, stressing that public institutions, long-term financing and predictable regulations must support the ecosystem.
He said Türkiye has made entrepreneurship and innovation a core part of its technology policy.
“Our BİGG program is Türkiye’s largest public support mechanism for technology startups at the seed and pre-seed stages,” he said. “We have taken steps that will bring more than $750 million in additional resources to our venture capital ecosystem.”
Over 300 companies are active in space technologies in Türkiye's technoparks alone, he said. The government has also started work on a dedicated space technopark in the capital, Ankara
Thirty-two participants from 21 countries adopted the Antalya Declaration, a milestone for a forum that had never before produced an endorsed text.
“We are particularly pleased that 32 distinguished MMoP participants from 21 countries, consisting of ministers, parliamentarians and space agency heads, have accepted and endorsed this declaration,” Kacir said.
The declaration reaffirms the International Astronautical Federation's (IAF) central role in promoting global cooperation, Kacir said. He called on countries and international organizations that have yet to sign to do so.
The meeting drew ministers, legislators, parliamentary delegations, space agency heads and senior international organization officials from 38 countries. Their agenda included peaceful use and exploration of outer space, space missions, space law, drawing developing nations into the global space ecosystem and building a sustainable space economy.
Türkiye is hosting the 75th IAC in Antalya from Oct. 5-9. The annual event is organized by the IAF, coordinated by Türkiye's Ministry of Industry and Technology and co-hosted by the Turkish Space Agency and SAHA Istanbul. Anadolu serves as global communications partner.
Peace, responsibility and cooperation
Kacir said the declaration is the first in the IAC MMoP's history to bring ministers, lawmakers and space agency representatives together behind a shared pledge on peace, responsibility and cooperation in space.
Türkiye, as host of IAC 2026, launched the Antalya Declaration for Space for Peace in keeping with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's vision of promoting peace through dialogue and international cooperation, he said.
“The text was developed through close consultations with the IAF and our international partners. Our goal is to build a common international framework for a peaceful, sustainable and responsible approach to space,” he said.
He described the declaration as a reflection of the “Spirit of Antalya,” defined by openness, mutual respect and constructive engagement.
Kacir also underscored the growing role of space-based capabilities in daily life, economic activity and disaster management.
“Progress in space is meaningful only when it produces tangible benefits for people on Earth,” he said. “The question before us is not only how far we can advance technologically, but how effectively we can turn these capabilities into greater security, resilience and prosperity for our societies.”
A $686 billion industry, mostly commercial
Public money no longer drives the global space sector alone, Kacir said, as private companies and startups take on a larger role in its growth.
“The global space economy reached a record $686 billion in 2025,” he said, adding that about four-fifths of that figure came from commercial activities.
Falling launch costs, smaller satellites and greater private investment have lowered barriers to entry, he said, letting newcomers into a sector once controlled by a few players.
“However, innovation does not flourish on its own,” Kacir said, stressing that public institutions, long-term financing and predictable regulations must support the ecosystem.
He said Türkiye has made entrepreneurship and innovation a core part of its technology policy.
“Our BİGG program is Türkiye’s largest public support mechanism for technology startups at the seed and pre-seed stages,” he said. “We have taken steps that will bring more than $750 million in additional resources to our venture capital ecosystem.”
Over 300 companies are active in space technologies in Türkiye's technoparks alone, he said. The government has also started work on a dedicated space technopark in the capital, Ankara
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