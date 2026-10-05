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US Strike on Caribbean Drug Boat Kills 4, SOUTHCOM Says
(MENAFN) A US military strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean left four people dead, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Sunday.
In a statement, SOUTHCOM said Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out a "lethal, kinetic strike" on a high-speed vessel traveling along established drug-trafficking routes in the region.
"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," the command said.
SOUTHCOM labeled those killed "narco-terrorists." The command did not provide further details on the victims in its statement, as reported.
The command also published footage of the operation. The video shows the vessel moving across the water before it is hit and consumed by an explosion.
In a statement, SOUTHCOM said Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out a "lethal, kinetic strike" on a high-speed vessel traveling along established drug-trafficking routes in the region.
"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," the command said.
SOUTHCOM labeled those killed "narco-terrorists." The command did not provide further details on the victims in its statement, as reported.
The command also published footage of the operation. The video shows the vessel moving across the water before it is hit and consumed by an explosion.
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