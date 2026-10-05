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Dubai Ready Apartment Sales Rise 16.4% to AED 12.8 Billion in Q3 2026
(MENAFN- Al Masdar Al Aqaari ) Dubai’s ready residential apartment sales rose 16.4% quarter-on-quarter to approximately AED 12.8 billion in the third quarter of 2026, from AED 11 billion in Q2, according to an Al Masdar Al Aqaari analysis of Dubai Land Department data.
The number of ready apartment sales transactions increased 21.9% to 7,825 in Q3, compared with 6,420 in the previous quarter.
Ready Apartment Sales Reach AED 40.6 Billion in Nine Months
Dubai recorded 23,985 ready residential apartment sales worth a combined AED 40.6 billion during the first nine months of 2026.
Jumeirah Village Circle recorded the highest number of ready apartment sales during the period, with 3,062 transactions worth approximately AED 3 billion, according to Al Masdar Al Aqaari’s analysis of Dubai Land Department data.
Business Bay ranked second by transaction volume, with 1,673 sales worth AED 3.2 billion, followed by Dubai Marina with 1,312 transactions valued at approximately AED 3 billion.
Burj Khalifa Area ranked fourth by transaction volume, with 1,017 sales, but recorded the highest sales value among the five areas at approximately AED 3.6 billion.
Arjan ranked fifth, with 875 ready apartment sales worth approximately AED 848.8 million.
Together, the five areas accounted for 7,939 ready apartment sales during the first nine months of 2026, representing approximately 33% of all ready apartment transactions recorded across Dubai during the period.
One-Bedroom Apartments Account for 42.7% of Sales
One-bedroom apartments accounted for the largest share of Dubai’s ready apartment sales by transaction volume during the first nine months of 2026, with 10,245 sales representing 42.7% of the total. These transactions were valued at AED 11.9 billion.
Two-bedroom apartments ranked second by transaction volume, with 6,386 sales accounting for 26.6% of the total, while leading all unit types by sales value at AED 14.8 billion.
Studios recorded 5,335 transactions worth AED 3.4 billion, representing 22.2% of total ready apartment sales by volume.
Three-bedroom apartments generated AED 7.2 billion in sales across 1,728 transactions, accounting for 7.2% of the total, while four-bedroom apartments recorded 244 sales worth AED 2.6 billion, representing approximately 1% of transactions.
210 Ready Apartments Sell for More Than AED 10 Million Each
Dubai recorded 210 ready residential apartment sales at prices exceeding AED 10 million each during the first nine months of 2026, with a combined value of approximately AED 4 billion, according to Al Masdar Al Aqaari’s analysis of Dubai Land Department data.
Palm Jumeirah led this segment in both transaction volume and sales value, with 58 apartments sold for a combined AED 1.2 billion.
Burj Khalifa Area followed with 32 transactions worth AED 683.9 million, while Bluewaters recorded 23 sales valued at AED 422.5 million and Business Bay recorded 15 transactions worth AED 324.4 million.
Dubai Water Canal recorded nine transactions worth AED 179.1 million, while Za’abeel First recorded nine sales valued at AED 120.6 million. TECOM A recorded seven ready apartment sales priced above AED 10 million each, with a combined value of AED 109.9 million.
Dubai Marina recorded eight transactions worth AED 137.7 million, Marsa Dubai seven transactions valued at AED 108 million, and Dubai Harbour seven transactions worth AED 103.9 million.
The most expensive ready residential apartment sold during the period was on Bluewaters Island for AED 90 million. Three apartments on Palm Jumeirah followed, selling for AED 65 million, AED 63.5 million and AED 50.3 million, respectively. An apartment in Burj Khalifa Area completed the top five, selling for AED 50 million.
The number of ready apartment sales transactions increased 21.9% to 7,825 in Q3, compared with 6,420 in the previous quarter.
Ready Apartment Sales Reach AED 40.6 Billion in Nine Months
Dubai recorded 23,985 ready residential apartment sales worth a combined AED 40.6 billion during the first nine months of 2026.
Jumeirah Village Circle recorded the highest number of ready apartment sales during the period, with 3,062 transactions worth approximately AED 3 billion, according to Al Masdar Al Aqaari’s analysis of Dubai Land Department data.
Business Bay ranked second by transaction volume, with 1,673 sales worth AED 3.2 billion, followed by Dubai Marina with 1,312 transactions valued at approximately AED 3 billion.
Burj Khalifa Area ranked fourth by transaction volume, with 1,017 sales, but recorded the highest sales value among the five areas at approximately AED 3.6 billion.
Arjan ranked fifth, with 875 ready apartment sales worth approximately AED 848.8 million.
Together, the five areas accounted for 7,939 ready apartment sales during the first nine months of 2026, representing approximately 33% of all ready apartment transactions recorded across Dubai during the period.
One-Bedroom Apartments Account for 42.7% of Sales
One-bedroom apartments accounted for the largest share of Dubai’s ready apartment sales by transaction volume during the first nine months of 2026, with 10,245 sales representing 42.7% of the total. These transactions were valued at AED 11.9 billion.
Two-bedroom apartments ranked second by transaction volume, with 6,386 sales accounting for 26.6% of the total, while leading all unit types by sales value at AED 14.8 billion.
Studios recorded 5,335 transactions worth AED 3.4 billion, representing 22.2% of total ready apartment sales by volume.
Three-bedroom apartments generated AED 7.2 billion in sales across 1,728 transactions, accounting for 7.2% of the total, while four-bedroom apartments recorded 244 sales worth AED 2.6 billion, representing approximately 1% of transactions.
210 Ready Apartments Sell for More Than AED 10 Million Each
Dubai recorded 210 ready residential apartment sales at prices exceeding AED 10 million each during the first nine months of 2026, with a combined value of approximately AED 4 billion, according to Al Masdar Al Aqaari’s analysis of Dubai Land Department data.
Palm Jumeirah led this segment in both transaction volume and sales value, with 58 apartments sold for a combined AED 1.2 billion.
Burj Khalifa Area followed with 32 transactions worth AED 683.9 million, while Bluewaters recorded 23 sales valued at AED 422.5 million and Business Bay recorded 15 transactions worth AED 324.4 million.
Dubai Water Canal recorded nine transactions worth AED 179.1 million, while Za’abeel First recorded nine sales valued at AED 120.6 million. TECOM A recorded seven ready apartment sales priced above AED 10 million each, with a combined value of AED 109.9 million.
Dubai Marina recorded eight transactions worth AED 137.7 million, Marsa Dubai seven transactions valued at AED 108 million, and Dubai Harbour seven transactions worth AED 103.9 million.
The most expensive ready residential apartment sold during the period was on Bluewaters Island for AED 90 million. Three apartments on Palm Jumeirah followed, selling for AED 65 million, AED 63.5 million and AED 50.3 million, respectively. An apartment in Burj Khalifa Area completed the top five, selling for AED 50 million.
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