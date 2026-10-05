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Thousands Flee Sudan’s Blue Nile State Amid Rising Insecurity—IOM
(MENAFN) Around 2,800 people fled 10 villages in Sudan’s southeastern Blue Nile State within a single day as security conditions deteriorated, the International Organization for Migration said Sunday.
The UN agency said its field teams estimated that 560 households, representing approximately 2,800 people, had left several villages in Wad al-Mahi locality and relocated to Al-Roseires locality elsewhere in Blue Nile State.
The displaced communities included Miri, Jabal Nimr, Abu Qudaf, Bashkarkat, Ab Jankour, Makla, Matangiya, Jabal al-Nour, Menza and Manshiling.
The agency described the situation as “tense and volatile” and said it was continuing to monitor developments closely.
On Thursday, the IOM reported that another 7,000 people, from 1,400 households, had escaped four villages in Wad al-Mahi within a single day because of insecurity.
Last month, the UN agency said 99,277 people had been displaced across Blue Nile State between Jan. 11 and Aug. 23 this year.
The region has experienced a sharp increase in military activity in recent days, with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, carrying out attacks in several areas.
Sudan’s humanitarian emergency has continued to worsen amid the war between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023 following a dispute over the integration of the two forces.
The UN agency said its field teams estimated that 560 households, representing approximately 2,800 people, had left several villages in Wad al-Mahi locality and relocated to Al-Roseires locality elsewhere in Blue Nile State.
The displaced communities included Miri, Jabal Nimr, Abu Qudaf, Bashkarkat, Ab Jankour, Makla, Matangiya, Jabal al-Nour, Menza and Manshiling.
The agency described the situation as “tense and volatile” and said it was continuing to monitor developments closely.
On Thursday, the IOM reported that another 7,000 people, from 1,400 households, had escaped four villages in Wad al-Mahi within a single day because of insecurity.
Last month, the UN agency said 99,277 people had been displaced across Blue Nile State between Jan. 11 and Aug. 23 this year.
The region has experienced a sharp increase in military activity in recent days, with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, carrying out attacks in several areas.
Sudan’s humanitarian emergency has continued to worsen amid the war between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023 following a dispute over the integration of the two forces.
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