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Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu Over FlyDubai Incident Ahead of Vote
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of dodging accountability over the FlyDubai incident, saying it had “learned nothing at all” from the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel.
“Those who refuse to investigate and run from responsibility out of fear cannot prevent the next disaster,” Eisenkot, who heads the opposition Yashar Party, said in a post on the US social media platform X.
He argued that Transport Minister Miri Regev should have stepped down over the episode, and that Netanyahu should have fired her if she refused.
“In a worthy and properly functioning government, the transport minister would have submitted her resignation last night,” he said.
Eisenkot also called on Israelis to turn out for the Oct. 27 general election, vowing to deliver “worthy and responsible leadership” in under a month.
Bennett joins the criticism
Earlier Sunday, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also went after Netanyahu over the incident. He called it a “terrible and shocking failure” and tied it to the failures surrounding Oct. 7.
What happened on flight FZ1073
The political fallout follows Wednesday's incident aboard FlyDubai flight FZ1073, which was bound from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it was diverted to the Saudi city of Tabuk after an altercation in the cockpit.
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said a preliminary investigation found the co-pilot attacked the captain with a crash axe and tried to seize control of the aircraft.
The plane landed safely. An investigation into the circumstances and motive remains underway.
“Those who refuse to investigate and run from responsibility out of fear cannot prevent the next disaster,” Eisenkot, who heads the opposition Yashar Party, said in a post on the US social media platform X.
He argued that Transport Minister Miri Regev should have stepped down over the episode, and that Netanyahu should have fired her if she refused.
“In a worthy and properly functioning government, the transport minister would have submitted her resignation last night,” he said.
Eisenkot also called on Israelis to turn out for the Oct. 27 general election, vowing to deliver “worthy and responsible leadership” in under a month.
Bennett joins the criticism
Earlier Sunday, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also went after Netanyahu over the incident. He called it a “terrible and shocking failure” and tied it to the failures surrounding Oct. 7.
What happened on flight FZ1073
The political fallout follows Wednesday's incident aboard FlyDubai flight FZ1073, which was bound from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it was diverted to the Saudi city of Tabuk after an altercation in the cockpit.
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said a preliminary investigation found the co-pilot attacked the captain with a crash axe and tried to seize control of the aircraft.
The plane landed safely. An investigation into the circumstances and motive remains underway.
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