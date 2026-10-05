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OpenAI CEO Warns Against Treating AI as Religious Authority
(MENAFN) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned Saturday that treating artificial intelligence systems as religious authorities or giving up human judgment in favor of AI could create serious safety concerns.
"I am very uncomfortable about people trying to ascribe religious force or a surrender of human judgment to AI models, and think it is a real safety issue," Altman wrote on social media platform X.
His remarks followed reports that Anthropic had conducted private discussions with religious and philosophical scholars about questions surrounding AI consciousness and morality.
The discussions reportedly examined whether AI systems such as Claude could possess consciousness and whether religious perspectives could influence how such systems behave.
Anthropic has also explored what it describes as "model welfare," including the question of whether increasingly advanced AI systems might have experiences that deserve moral consideration.
Concerns over the issue have also been raised by other technology leaders.
Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman has cautioned against creating AI systems that appear to be conscious, saying that persuading people that AI possesses subjective experiences could introduce additional risks.
Suleyman has promoted a "Humanist AI" approach, under which artificial intelligence remains a tool built to assist people rather than something regarded as an independent entity with interests of its own.
"I am very uncomfortable about people trying to ascribe religious force or a surrender of human judgment to AI models, and think it is a real safety issue," Altman wrote on social media platform X.
His remarks followed reports that Anthropic had conducted private discussions with religious and philosophical scholars about questions surrounding AI consciousness and morality.
The discussions reportedly examined whether AI systems such as Claude could possess consciousness and whether religious perspectives could influence how such systems behave.
Anthropic has also explored what it describes as "model welfare," including the question of whether increasingly advanced AI systems might have experiences that deserve moral consideration.
Concerns over the issue have also been raised by other technology leaders.
Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman has cautioned against creating AI systems that appear to be conscious, saying that persuading people that AI possesses subjective experiences could introduce additional risks.
Suleyman has promoted a "Humanist AI" approach, under which artificial intelligence remains a tool built to assist people rather than something regarded as an independent entity with interests of its own.
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