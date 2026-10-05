President Mirziyoyev, President Rahmon Advance Uzbekistan-Tajikistan Trade Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discussed further expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation during a phone conversation between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Oct. 5.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

During the call, Mirziyoyev warmly congratulated Rahmon on his birthday and wished him good health, well-being and continued success in his state activities for the prosperity of the Tajik people, according to the Uzbek president's office.

The leaders reviewed the further development of relations between the two countries, including cooperation based on friendship, good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance, according to the Uzbek president's office.

Particular attention was paid to the growing volume of bilateral trade and the continued development of mutually beneficial cooperation in transport, energy, geology, agriculture and water management.

The sides also noted the continued expansion of interregional cooperation and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

"The growing dynamics of cooperation in all directions was noted with satisfaction," the press service said.

Moreover, the two presidents exchanged views on current regional issues and discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have been expanding economic ties in recent years, with trade, transport, energy and industrial cooperation becoming important areas of bilateral engagement.

Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan has continued to expand. Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Tajikistan reached $686.3 million in January-August 2026, compared with $565 million in the same period of 2025, according to Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee.