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Portugal Rally Past Norway 2-1 for 4-for-4 Nations League Start
(MENAFN) Portugal came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 on Sunday, keeping their record perfect at four wins from four in UEFA Nations League A Group 4.
Norway struck first in the 36th minute. Kristoffer Ajer controlled a forward free kick from Martin Odegaard and drove a right-footed shot from outside the box into the top-left corner.
Portugal answered two minutes later. Joao Cancelo gathered a loose ball on the edge of the area and hammered a shot into the top-right corner to level at 1-1.
The hosts took the lead in the 79th minute. Vitinha found Joao Felix at the back post, and Felix squared the ball for Goncalo Ramos, who finished from close range.
Portugal shut down Norway's Erling Haaland, who failed to hit the target with either of his two shots before Jorgen Strand Larsen replaced him in the 67th minute. Portugal finished with 10 men after Francisco Conceicao collected two yellow cards in quick succession in the 86th minute.
The win lifts Portugal to 12 points from four matches. They have kept up the perfect run without Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the national team camp earlier in the week.
Denmark moved up to second place in the group with six points after a 1-0 win away to Wales. Rasmus Hojlund scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, after Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward fouled Gustav Isaksen inside the area. Norway and Wales both remain on three points.
Netherlands edge Serbia; Greece, Germany draw
In League A Group 2, the Netherlands beat Serbia 2-1 at home, with substitute Joshua Zirkzee scoring the winner.
Teun Koopmeiners put the Dutch in front in the 31st minute with a free kick from the right that passed through the penalty area and found the bottom corner. Serbia equalized four minutes later when Mihajlo Cvetkovic headed Aleksa Terzic's cross into the far corner, leaving the teams level at halftime.
Zirkzee, introduced at the break, restored the lead in the 71st minute with a tap-in at an empty net. Tijjani Reijnders had sent Denzel Dumfries' low cross back across the six-yard box.
In the group's other match, leaders Greece and Germany played out a goalless draw. Germany had the ball in the net through Jonathan Burkardt in the 32nd minute, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review found a handball in the build-up.
Greece and the Netherlands are now level on eight points. Germany have five, while Serbia remain without a point.
Norway struck first in the 36th minute. Kristoffer Ajer controlled a forward free kick from Martin Odegaard and drove a right-footed shot from outside the box into the top-left corner.
Portugal answered two minutes later. Joao Cancelo gathered a loose ball on the edge of the area and hammered a shot into the top-right corner to level at 1-1.
The hosts took the lead in the 79th minute. Vitinha found Joao Felix at the back post, and Felix squared the ball for Goncalo Ramos, who finished from close range.
Portugal shut down Norway's Erling Haaland, who failed to hit the target with either of his two shots before Jorgen Strand Larsen replaced him in the 67th minute. Portugal finished with 10 men after Francisco Conceicao collected two yellow cards in quick succession in the 86th minute.
The win lifts Portugal to 12 points from four matches. They have kept up the perfect run without Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the national team camp earlier in the week.
Denmark moved up to second place in the group with six points after a 1-0 win away to Wales. Rasmus Hojlund scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, after Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward fouled Gustav Isaksen inside the area. Norway and Wales both remain on three points.
Netherlands edge Serbia; Greece, Germany draw
In League A Group 2, the Netherlands beat Serbia 2-1 at home, with substitute Joshua Zirkzee scoring the winner.
Teun Koopmeiners put the Dutch in front in the 31st minute with a free kick from the right that passed through the penalty area and found the bottom corner. Serbia equalized four minutes later when Mihajlo Cvetkovic headed Aleksa Terzic's cross into the far corner, leaving the teams level at halftime.
Zirkzee, introduced at the break, restored the lead in the 71st minute with a tap-in at an empty net. Tijjani Reijnders had sent Denzel Dumfries' low cross back across the six-yard box.
In the group's other match, leaders Greece and Germany played out a goalless draw. Germany had the ball in the net through Jonathan Burkardt in the 32nd minute, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review found a handball in the build-up.
Greece and the Netherlands are now level on eight points. Germany have five, while Serbia remain without a point.
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