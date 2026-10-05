The Devex(Odus): AI Adoption Targets Are Driving 'Performative' Use, Anxiety And An Impending Exodus Amongst Developers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Adaptavist research shows 50% of developers use AI primarily to demonstrate adoption to management & 37% worry they could lose their job if they do not use AI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New research from specialist business and technology consultancy Adaptavist has revealed how poorly implemented AI and organisational pressure is fueling a wellbeing crisis amongst developers. The findings showed that blunt adoption targets and KPIs are pushing developers into performative AI use, rather than productive AI use, with the resulting pressure eroding the Developer Experience and putting software engineering talent at risk.

The findings, which are based on a survey of 1,000 developers across the UK, US, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, found that 50% of developers are using AI primarily to demonstrate adoption to management rather than to improve outcomes, with 52% using it more frequently than necessary to meet organisational expectations.

That pressure is being reinforced by the way organisations measure AI. 47% of developers say they are judged on how much they use AI rather than the quality of their work, while 58% say AI usage is becoming a formal performance metric or KPI.

Shockingly, 37% worry they could lose their job if they do not use AI. This suggests the pressure to adopt is no longer simply about encouraging experimentation. For a significant proportion of developers, AI usage is becoming tied to how secure they feel in their role.

AI anxiety is rising across every career stage

The pressure to adopt AI is taking a measurable toll. 60% of developers say they are being asked to do more with fewer resources because of AI expectations, and 54% report increased anxiety about their long-term career prospects as a result. This holds steady across career stages, at 52% for early-career, 54% for mid-career and 57% for experienced developers, suggesting seniority offers little protection.

The pressure is particularly acute among those being forced to use AI. 61% of developers experiencing forced AI usage report increased career anxiety, compared with 54% overall, while 36% say this anxiety is negatively affecting their performance at work.

Developer Experience is the priority organisations are missing

Despite the pressure, developers are clear about what good Developer Experience actually looks like. 85% say having time to solve problems properly, rather than constantly working to deadlines, is critical to good Developer Experience, while 72% say good DevEx is more important than ever in the AI era.

Yet the experience of working in software development is already changing:

- 40% say AI is making software development less enjoyable, rising to 52% among women

- 37% say AI is making the job more stressful

- 43% believe software development is becoming a less attractive career

For some, that is already translating into outright rejection of the technology. 41% say that given the choice, they would remove AI agents from the workforce entirely, while 33% would rid the world of AI altogether. This rises to 44% and 40% respectively among mid-career and experienced developers.

Matt Saunders, DevOps Lead at The Adaptavist Group, comments:

“A good Developer Experience is critical not only to the wellbeing of developers themselves, but to organisational growth and innovation. It therefore must not be undermined by adoption targets, usage metrics, or a culture that rewards being seen to use AI over actually using it well. Together, they are creating fertile ground for an exodus, one KPI at a time.

“Organisations that want to hold onto engineering talent need to stop measuring AI adoption and start measuring its outcomes, and give developers the time, autonomy and support to use the technology in ways that genuinely improve their work, rather than simply prove they are using it.”



Sam Milligan

The Adaptavist Group

+44 20 7846 7860

email us here

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The DevEx(odus): AI adoption targets are driving 'performative' use, anxiety and an impending exodus amongst developers News Provided By The Adaptavist Group October 05, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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