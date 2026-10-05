The Venue Clermont Opens For Weddings And Events In Clermont, FL

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A full-service banquet hall and event space in Lake County now hosts weddings, quinceañeras, corporate events, and Sunday brunch near Orlando.

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Venue Clermont, a banquet hall and event space located at 2400 S Hwy 27 in Clermont, Florida, is open and booking events for families, nonprofits, and companies across Lake County and the greater Orlando area. The venue handles catering, setup, and teardown in one place, offering a full-service option for couples planning weddings in Clermont and for anyone organizing a milestone celebration or corporate gathering in the region.The property sits in Lake County along US-27, making it easy to reach from Orlando and surrounding communities. It includes both indoor and outdoor areas, free on-site parking for guests and vendors, and a kitchen that produces multicultural menus built around each event's tastes, dietary needs, and tone. The venue operates seven days a week from 8:00 AM to midnight for private rentals.Inside, the main hall accommodates up to about 150 guests for receptions and seated dinners. The room features oak floors, chandelier lighting, and generous natural light that supports daytime photography and keeps evening events warm and inviting. Flexible layouts allow for a dance floor, head table, ceremony space, mixed seating, and a stage area for entertainment or speakers. Outside, a patio and grounds area holds up to 150 guests for cocktails, mingling, and photos, and guests can move freely between the two spaces without leaving the property.The Venue Clermont is designed to handle the full range of event logistics so that hosts and guests can focus on the occasion itself. The team manages room setup, service from their on-site kitchen, and cleanup when the event is over. Clients can also bring in their own decor and work with a preferred vendor list that includes photographers, entertainment, and other specialists.Catering menus draw from a wide range of culinary traditions, including Italian, Mediterranean, Mexican, Caribbean, Asian, Indian, Latin, and American dishes. Menus are built with each client around specific preferences, dietary requirements, and the overall feel of the event. This multicultural approach appeals to families and organizations planning culturally specific celebrations like quinceañeras, where food is central to the event's meaning.The types of events the venue regularly hosts reflect that range. On the celebrations side, The Venue Clermont books weddings, wedding receptions, galas, formal receptions, fundraisers, benefit events, and community gatherings. For milestone occasions, the venue hosts quinceañeras, sweet sixteens, bar and bat mitzvahs, engagement parties, bridal and baby showers, anniversaries, vow renewals, birthdays, surprise parties, retirement parties, and family reunions. On the corporate side, bookings include holiday parties, award banquets, luncheons, cocktail receptions, dinner and dance events, seminars, workshops, meetings, and conferences. Groups whose event type does not appear on that list are encouraged to inquire directly.Private venue tours are available by appointment only. Walkthroughs cover the main hall, outdoor areas, catering zones, and a review of setup and teardown logistics. After a tour is booked, the team shares recommended entrance and parking notes for coordinators and outside vendors.In addition to private event bookings, The Venue Clermont runs a weekly Sunday brunch open to walk-ins and reservations from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The brunch is priced at $39.95 for adults and $19.95 for children under 12 and includes a live omelet station, a carving and salmon station, slow-roasted prime rib, a garden salad bar, a yogurt and berry bar, a bakery and toaster bar, brunch favorites, a dessert and cookie bar, and iced tea and infused water. Live entertainment is featured regularly. The brunch gives the community a recurring opportunity to experience the space and the kitchen before committing to a private event.The venue recently held a Wedding, Sweet 16 and Quinceañera Expo that brought together florists, decorators, entertainment professionals, bakers, photographers, and other vendors. The event was covered by the South Lake Tablet.The Venue Clermont is a practical option for anyone planning weddings in Clermont or organizing large gatherings in Lake County. The combination of in-house catering, full setup and teardown service, and flexible indoor and outdoor space addresses a common challenge for event planners in the area: finding a single location that handles logistics end to end.**About The Venue Clermont**The Venue Clermont is a banquet hall and full-service event venue located at 2400 S Hwy 27 Unit A, Building 1-101, Clermont, FL 34711, in Lake County near Orlando. The venue hosts weddings, quinceañeras, sweet sixteens, corporate events, private parties, and a weekly Sunday brunch, with on-site multicultural catering, setup, and teardown included. Indoor capacity is up to approximately 150 guests, with outdoor patio and grounds space for up to 150 guests. Private tours are available by appointment. For availability, inquiries, and event information, visit thevenueclermont.**Contact:**The Venue ClermontClermont, FLthevenueclermont

Uday

The Venue Clermont

+1 4077972160

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The Venue Clermont Opens for Weddings and Events in Clermont, FL News Provided By 30 Second Explainer Videos Ltd October 05, 2026, 07:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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