Sara Ali Khan Says After Mother Amrita Singh, Grandmother Sharmila Tagore, She Wishes To Work With Amitabh Bachchan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan recently expressed her wish to share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, further pointing out that both her mother, actress Amrita Singh, and grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, have worked with the legendary actor at some point of their respective careers.

Sara made the revelation during her appearance with Ayushmann Khurrana on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, where the actors engaged in a fun-filled conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan while promoting their upcoming film 'Udta Teer'.

During the conversation, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan and jokingly admitted that she feels jealous of Ayushmann for having already shared screen space with the megastar in Gulabo Sitabo.

Taking the conversation a step further, she pointed out that even within her own family, she feels left out as her mother and grandmother have had the opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan.

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that she is jealous of him as he too has got a chance to work with the legendary actor.

Sara said,“Sir, Ayushmann ne sahi kaha main kaafi inse jealous hoon aur bohot jyaada jalti hoon kyuki yeh Gulabo Sitabo joh film thi voh inhone aapke saath kiya hain. Fir mujhe mere khud ke gharpe jealous feel hota hain kyuki meri mom ne aapke saath kaam kiya hain aur meri dadi ne aapke saath kaam kiya hain lekin aapne humare saath kaam nahi kiya. Abhi iss film mein jaise Ayushmann ne kaha ki isme main inki wife ka role kar rahi hoon, toh abhi usse graduate hona chahati hoon aur chahungi ki aap bhi humare saath kaam kare.”

(I am quite jealous of him and I get very jealous because he did the film Gulabo Sitabo with you. Then I feel jealous at my own home because my mom has worked with you and my grandmother has worked with you, but you haven't worked with us. Now, in this film, as Ayushmann said, I am playing his wife, so now I want to graduate from that and I would like you to work with us too.)

Ayushmann further recalled that before working with her, he had wondered what she would be like given that she comes from a film family, but said she turned out to be extremely sweet and that the two connected over their shared sense of goofiness.

Ayushmann said,“Sir, Sara humse badi jealous hain. Aur main kehna chahata hoon ki jab Sara ke saath pehli baar kaam kiya tha, mere andar ek dharna thi ki industry ki hain pata nahi kaisi hogi, but she is the sweetest and we connect on goofiness. Aur agar aur bhi filmein karne ka mauka mila inke saath, toh zaroor karenge.”

(Sir, Sara is very jealous of me. And I want to say that when I first worked with Sara, I had an impression that since she is from the industry, I didn't know what she would be like, but she is the sweetest and we connect on goofiness. And if I get an opportunity to do more films with her, I definitely will.)

Sara then went on to praise Ayushmann for his professionalism and acting skills. She described him as a fabulous actor who remains grounded and focused on his work, while also appreciating the fact that he has no tantrums and remains completely dedicated to his craft.

Amitabh Bachchan then agreed with Sara's assessment and fondly recalled his experience working with Ayushmann in Gulabo Sitabo. The megastar praised Ayushmann's preparation and patience while shooting the 2020 film.

Amitabh said,“Dekhiye main aapke baat se ekdum sehmat hoon aur jara bhi humko inke taraf se kasht nahi hua jab humne inke saath kaam kiya tha. Yeh bohot hi taiyaari karke aate the aur hume line yaad karne mein thodi bohot takleef hoti thi. Lekin itna inmein patience tha aur kahi bhi inse koi galti nahi hui film mein, aur hum fir bhi bhul jaate the kyuki humara budhau ka role tha, lekin Ayushmann ka bohot hi sundar abhinay tha Gulabo Sitabo mein.”

(Look, I completely agree with what you said, and I did not face even the slightest difficulty from his side when I worked with him. He used to come very well-prepared, and I would have a little difficulty remembering our lines. But he had so much patience, and he did not make a single mistake anywhere in the film, while I would still forget because I was playing the role of an old man, but Ayushmann's acting in Gulabo Sitabo was very beautiful)

–IANS

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