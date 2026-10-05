403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Congolese Court Issues Death Sentences for Soldiers Over "Cowardice"
(MENAFN) A military court in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced 27 soldiers to death for "cowardice" after finding them guilty of abandoning their positions during fighting with AFC/M23 rebels, according to a court document.
The case involved at least 112 members of the 21st Simba Battalion, whose trial began Sept. 15 at a military court in Uvira, South Kivu province.
Prosecutors accused the soldiers of disobeying orders and retreating from battles against the rebels in eastern Congo in August.
The court also handed five-year prison terms to 54 soldiers after convicting them of violating military instructions, while another 10 received six-month sentences.
At least 21 soldiers, including five women, were acquitted after the court determined that there was not enough evidence against them.
According to prosecutors, the troops had been assigned to protect strategic positions overlooking Uvira.
In May, another military court in Congo sentenced 58 soldiers to three years in prison for "violating instructions" after they withdrew from the front line during clashes with AFC/M23 fighters.
The latest proceedings took place as fighting continued between the AFC/M23 rebel group and government forces in Uvira territory, according to local reports.
The case involved at least 112 members of the 21st Simba Battalion, whose trial began Sept. 15 at a military court in Uvira, South Kivu province.
Prosecutors accused the soldiers of disobeying orders and retreating from battles against the rebels in eastern Congo in August.
The court also handed five-year prison terms to 54 soldiers after convicting them of violating military instructions, while another 10 received six-month sentences.
At least 21 soldiers, including five women, were acquitted after the court determined that there was not enough evidence against them.
According to prosecutors, the troops had been assigned to protect strategic positions overlooking Uvira.
In May, another military court in Congo sentenced 58 soldiers to three years in prison for "violating instructions" after they withdrew from the front line during clashes with AFC/M23 fighters.
The latest proceedings took place as fighting continued between the AFC/M23 rebel group and government forces in Uvira territory, according to local reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment