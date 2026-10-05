Mustadam Sports Launches GCC-Focused Sustainability Approach For The Sports Sector

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October 2026 – As the Gulf continues to expand its global role in sport, future-readiness and measurable impact are becoming increasingly relevant. Many sports organisations and events are already implementing sustainability-related measures, while leagues are increasingly looking to take more structured steps. The challenge is how to bring existing efforts together, identify gaps and develop them into a coherent and measurable approach.

Mustadam Sports has launched as a GCC-focused sustainability initiative designed to support sports organisations in this process. Its objective is to help organisations translate sustainability ambitions into practical action, respond to evolving national and international requirements and continuously improve their operations. This is becoming increasingly relevant as expectations around partnerships, sponsorship, procurement and major event delivery continue to evolve across the Gulf sports sector. Governments, leagues and sports organisations are increasingly linking sporting development with stronger governance, sustainable operations, community impact and long-term legacy.

At the centre of Mustadam Sports is a sport-specific Maturity Model. It is designed around current and emerging sustainability, governance and operational requirements across the GCC sports sector. It provides organisations with a clear point of orientation without requiring them to have everything in place from the beginning. Clubs, federations, leagues, venues and events can start from their current position and develop step by step. For leagues in particular, the framework can support the preparation of clubs and competition structures for evolving expectations and future requirements.

Mustadam Sports focuses on implementation. The process begins with establishing a baseline to understand what is already in place and where further development is needed.

“Our aim is to provide sports organisations with a clear starting point, not only to identify and meet relevant criteria, but also to remain future-ready and continuously improve operations. Practical priorities and measurable indicators help turn sustainability ambitions into structured action,” says Julia Wlasak-Eisenberger, Founder of Mustadam Sports. This creates a structured pathway for measurable progress while keeping the approach applicable to the organisation's actual operational context.

Capacity and competence building form an important part of this approach. Building knowledge within the organisation enables teams to understand changing expectations, make informed decisions independently and integrate sustainability more consistently into everyday practice. Over time, this reduces dependence on external support and helps organisations strengthen their own ability to adapt and develop.

Mustadam Sports is a GCC-focused sustainability initiative supporting sports organisations in assessing, managing and improving their sustainability performance.

Working with clubs, federations, leagues, venues and sporting events, Mustadam Sports combines sustainability expertise with an understanding of the specific operational context of the Gulf sports sector.

Its services include sustainability assessments, KPI and data frameworks, strategy development, environmental and carbon-related management, education and compentence building, as well as support around governance, social impact and climate resilience. At the centre of Mustadam Sports is a sport specific Maturity Model.