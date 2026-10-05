Egypt: Shopkeeper Races To Catch 5-Year-Old Falling From Balcony, CCTV Captures Dramatic Rescue

A young Egyptian man has been hailed on the internet for his split-second intervention after catching a five-year-old boy who fell from a balcony in Giza. The dramatic rescue was captured on security camera and quickly went viral on social media, with the footage showing the man rushing towards the falling child and catching him just before he could hit the ground.

This incident occurred on September 29 in the Ard El-Lewa area of Giza, Egypt. When a youngster unexpectedly falls from a building above, the incident is captured on security camera footage from the neighbourhood. The clip shows people going through a congested street. When he heard people screaming and shouting, the guy, who has been named as shop owner Ahmed Ragab, was in the vicinity of his establishment. As he turned his attention to the structure, he became aware that a youngster was in imminent danger.

Within seconds, the five-year-old fell from the balcony. Ragab immediately sprinted towards the child and positioned himself underneath him. In a split-second move, he managed to catch the boy in his arms before he could strike the ground.

Because the street was narrow and full of people, there wasn't much time to react. This made the timing of the rescue even more dramatic.

In the video that was taken after the rescue, Ragab can be seen holding the infant and simultaneously staring back toward the balcony. After that, he goes away with the youngster and then seems to lean against a mattress that has been placed nearby, as if he is overcome by the rush of adrenaline.

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A little boy was miraculously saved by a shop owner in a densely populated Egyptian neighborhood. Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 4, 2026

CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Since then, the security camera footage has gone viral online, highlighting Ragab's prompt response. From the youngster abruptly descending from above to Ragab running from the vicinity of his business and making the vital catch, the entire scene is captured in real time on camera. The dramatic video has gone viral as an illustration of how a regular bystander may act quickly in a life-threatening situation.

Ragab stated in a another interview that he was still unable to provide an explanation for how he was able to manoeuvre around quickly enough to make the grab. In addition, he stated that even if the identical circumstance occurred one hundred times, he was not certain that he would be able to repeat the same timing.

Ragab was obviously unsettled once the immediate danger had gone, as the adrenaline of the moment gave way to the awareness of what could have occurred if he had not interfered. The fear that he had experienced during the rescue had subsided.

Ragab talked about what happened and said that he was out shopping when he heard the noise. He said that everything happened so fast that he didn't have time to think about whether or not he could catch the child. Ragab explained that he only did what he did because he couldn't watch a child fall and not try to help them. He later said that he didn't understand how bad what had happened until the boy was safe.