Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Why Himalayan 450 Bookings Stopped? Launch Details Explained

Royal Enfield has some exciting news for motorcycle fans. The company is bringing a brand new bike to the market very soon. This new machine will rule Indian roads in a completely fresh avatar. Read our story to find out all the details.

Royal Enfield launched the Himalayan 440 recently. The company received massive bookings right after the launch. The brand then stopped the booking process completely. The company claimed they wanted to deliver bikes to already registered buyers first. But a new exciting update has just come out.

The company is getting ready to launch the Royal Enfield Himalayan in a brand new model. This new motorcycle is the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750. People spotted this bike during a television commercial shoot recently. The latest leaked photos reveal many details about the bodywork, graphics, and hardware.

The Himalayan 750 will offer four different colour options to buyers. The bike will likely come in grey, green, maroon, and white shades. The company has not confirmed the official colour details yet. The motorcycle features multiple wheel setups, including alloy and spoke wheels. Reports suggest the bike gets a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.

The Himalayan 750 features a round headlamp with horizontal light elements. The motorcycle gets a large windscreen, side bodywork indicators, and a massive fuel tank. The bike also includes a stepped seat, a rear luggage rack, round mirrors, and a low-mounted front mudguard. The engine produces 55 bhp and 60 Nm of torque. The company has paired this engine with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle even offers premium features like cruise control. Royal Enfield will likely reveal this bike at the EICMA event next month.