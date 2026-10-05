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Israel Bans UK Green Leader Polanski After Zionism Vote
(MENAFN) Israel has barred Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, from entering the country, the same day his party voted to classify Zionism as a form of racism.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar issued the order Sunday in coordination with the relevant authorities.
The ban followed a vote by Green Party members at the party's conference in Brighton, where they approved a motion making opposition to Zionism official party policy. The motion calls Zionism a racist ideology and endorses a single democratic Palestinian state across historic Palestine, with equal rights for all.
The Foreign Ministry accused the party of legitimizing armed resistance against Israel and denying Jewish self-determination. It said the stance amounts to antisemitism under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition.
Earlier Sunday, the ministry labeled the Greens “supporters of terrorism” and urged British political parties, including the governing Labour Party, to reject the motion.
The Green Party rejected any equation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism, describing Zionism as an ethnonationalist political project.
The party also reaffirmed its support for Palestinian self-determination, the right of return and a full arms embargo on Israel.
The only direct quote, “supporters of terrorism”, matches your source word for word.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar issued the order Sunday in coordination with the relevant authorities.
The ban followed a vote by Green Party members at the party's conference in Brighton, where they approved a motion making opposition to Zionism official party policy. The motion calls Zionism a racist ideology and endorses a single democratic Palestinian state across historic Palestine, with equal rights for all.
The Foreign Ministry accused the party of legitimizing armed resistance against Israel and denying Jewish self-determination. It said the stance amounts to antisemitism under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition.
Earlier Sunday, the ministry labeled the Greens “supporters of terrorism” and urged British political parties, including the governing Labour Party, to reject the motion.
The Green Party rejected any equation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism, describing Zionism as an ethnonationalist political project.
The party also reaffirmed its support for Palestinian self-determination, the right of return and a full arms embargo on Israel.
The only direct quote, “supporters of terrorism”, matches your source word for word.
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