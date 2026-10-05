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Saudi-Led Coalition Vows to Back Yemen as Army Launches Offensive
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen pledged Sunday to keep backing the Yemeni government and armed forces as they work to restore state institutions and end the Houthi takeover.
In a statement, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki characterized Houthi attacks on Yemenis as "flagrant violations that have brought calamity and suffering to the Yemeni people for many years."
He accused the group of imposing internal blockades, forcibly displacing residents and looting resources, then diverting them toward the "war effort."
Al-Maliki also charged that the Houthis recruit children and have damaged Yemen's “social fabric”.
He said Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including attempts to target Mecca and Medina, justified continued measures to deter the group. He also cited attacks on Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Taif and Yanbu.
He pointed as well to attempts to target Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which he described as a "threat to regional and international security, freedom of navigation and international trade."
Al-Maliki affirmed Saudi Arabia's "inherent right" to defend its sovereignty, protect its security and take operational measures to deter the Houthis and halt their violations.
Saudi Arabia and the coalition will stand with Yemen until state institutions are restored, he said. He added that support will also continue until the Houthi threat to shipping in the southern Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb is ended.
Earlier Sunday, Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, announced comprehensive military operations to reclaim the remaining territory under Houthi control.
The Yemeni army also announced the start of what it called the "battle of liberation," aimed at restoring state institutions and ending the Houthi takeover.
In a statement, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki characterized Houthi attacks on Yemenis as "flagrant violations that have brought calamity and suffering to the Yemeni people for many years."
He accused the group of imposing internal blockades, forcibly displacing residents and looting resources, then diverting them toward the "war effort."
Al-Maliki also charged that the Houthis recruit children and have damaged Yemen's “social fabric”.
He said Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including attempts to target Mecca and Medina, justified continued measures to deter the group. He also cited attacks on Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Taif and Yanbu.
He pointed as well to attempts to target Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which he described as a "threat to regional and international security, freedom of navigation and international trade."
Al-Maliki affirmed Saudi Arabia's "inherent right" to defend its sovereignty, protect its security and take operational measures to deter the Houthis and halt their violations.
Saudi Arabia and the coalition will stand with Yemen until state institutions are restored, he said. He added that support will also continue until the Houthi threat to shipping in the southern Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb is ended.
Earlier Sunday, Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, announced comprehensive military operations to reclaim the remaining territory under Houthi control.
The Yemeni army also announced the start of what it called the "battle of liberation," aimed at restoring state institutions and ending the Houthi takeover.
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