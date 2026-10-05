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Sisi, Burhan Discuss Sudan’s Path Toward Peace
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met Sunday with Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to discuss developments in Sudan and efforts to bring the country’s ongoing conflict to an end.
The talks, held in the northern Egyptian city of El-Alamein, also focused on strengthening relations between Egypt and Sudan.
Sisi reiterated Egypt’s support for the Sudanese people and emphasized the importance of preserving Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national institutions.
He said Egypt would maintain its regional and international efforts to promote a political settlement, end the fighting and ease the humanitarian crisis facing the Sudanese population.
“These efforts aim to enable Sudan to restore security and stability and move toward reconstruction and development,” the Egyptian presidency said.
Burhan expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s support, highlighting its political and humanitarian assistance as well as its hosting of large numbers of Sudanese who have fled the conflict.
He also stressed the importance of “not equating Sudan’s legitimate state institutions with rebel militias or parallel entities,” according to the statement.
The talks, held in the northern Egyptian city of El-Alamein, also focused on strengthening relations between Egypt and Sudan.
Sisi reiterated Egypt’s support for the Sudanese people and emphasized the importance of preserving Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national institutions.
He said Egypt would maintain its regional and international efforts to promote a political settlement, end the fighting and ease the humanitarian crisis facing the Sudanese population.
“These efforts aim to enable Sudan to restore security and stability and move toward reconstruction and development,” the Egyptian presidency said.
Burhan expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s support, highlighting its political and humanitarian assistance as well as its hosting of large numbers of Sudanese who have fled the conflict.
He also stressed the importance of “not equating Sudan’s legitimate state institutions with rebel militias or parallel entities,” according to the statement.
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