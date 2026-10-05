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Trump Names Belarus Envoy as Hostage Affairs Nominee
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he is nominating John Coale, his current envoy to Belarus, to become the next special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.
“I am pleased to announce that John Coale, Esq., a great lawyer and my incredibly successful envoy for Belarus, will be my new nominee for special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, with the rank of ambassador,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.
Trump pointed to Coale’s work in Eastern Europe, saying the envoy had “already secured the return of over 65 Americans and allied citizens from Belarus over the last year” and contributed to negotiations that resulted in the release of more than 800 political prisoners across the region.
The president said Coale “will work tirelessly in this new post to bring American citizens home.”
Trump also commended Adam Boehler, the current special envoy for hostage response, saying he had helped secure the return of 196 hostages. Boehler will move into another position and “continue to assist in other matters, as senior advisor,” Trump said.
The Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs was established in 2015 through an executive order. It coordinates diplomatic efforts across the US government aimed at securing the release of American nationals held hostage by non-state groups or detained abroad by foreign governments.
“I am pleased to announce that John Coale, Esq., a great lawyer and my incredibly successful envoy for Belarus, will be my new nominee for special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, with the rank of ambassador,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.
Trump pointed to Coale’s work in Eastern Europe, saying the envoy had “already secured the return of over 65 Americans and allied citizens from Belarus over the last year” and contributed to negotiations that resulted in the release of more than 800 political prisoners across the region.
The president said Coale “will work tirelessly in this new post to bring American citizens home.”
Trump also commended Adam Boehler, the current special envoy for hostage response, saying he had helped secure the return of 196 hostages. Boehler will move into another position and “continue to assist in other matters, as senior advisor,” Trump said.
The Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs was established in 2015 through an executive order. It coordinates diplomatic efforts across the US government aimed at securing the release of American nationals held hostage by non-state groups or detained abroad by foreign governments.
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