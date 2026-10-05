403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Warns US Bases Warships Could Be Targeted in Ground Invasion
(MENAFN) Iran would target US military bases and American vessels across the region if Washington launched a ground invasion of Iranian territory, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Sunday.
Ali Fadavi, who heads the advisory group to the IRGC commander-in-chief, issued the warning during an appearance on Iranian state television as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain elevated.
“If the Americans launch a ground attack, then we will target every location related to the Americans, American bases and every vessel related to the Americans,” he said.
Fadavi said Iran’s response would extend beyond the immediate area of any potential ground operation, indicating that US military facilities and naval assets would be considered potential targets in the event of an escalation.
He argued that Washington understands the consequences of missile attacks against military assets, saying Americans “understand missiles hitting their warships” and “missiles hitting their bases.”
The IRGC commander also claimed that Iran’s production of military equipment is currently outpacing its consumption. He said Tehran’s military capabilities have grown considerably compared with the previous two wars, presenting the claim as an indication that Iran has strengthened its ability to sustain military operations.
Fadavi also addressed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a major waterway in the Gulf region. He said Iran and Oman should establish and enforce rules governing maritime activity in the strait, adding that such regulations have already been prepared and are being implemented.
The Iranian commander separately warned that US naval vessels could face attacks if Washington sent additional ships to the region. His comments came as the United States has increased its military presence in the Middle East amid heightened tensions with Tehran.
“The Americans can only create tensions through the air, and certainly an increase in tensions will be to the detriment of the Americans,” he said.
Fadavi also sought to characterize Iran’s recent military actions in the region as directed against US military infrastructure rather than Muslim-majority countries hosting American forces.
He said Iran had “in no way attacked a Muslim country,” arguing that Tehran had instead targeted US military bases located in those countries.
His remarks come amid increased US military activity across the Middle East, including the movement of additional naval and military assets toward the region. American forces have also strengthened air and missile defense systems at various bases and military facilities.
The growing deployments have added to an already tense military standoff between Washington and Tehran. Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that US bases and naval forces across the region could become targets if American forces conduct attacks against Iranian territory.
The latest warning also comes as both sides continue to signal their readiness to respond to further military escalation, keeping regional security concerns high around US bases, naval routes and strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.
Ali Fadavi, who heads the advisory group to the IRGC commander-in-chief, issued the warning during an appearance on Iranian state television as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain elevated.
“If the Americans launch a ground attack, then we will target every location related to the Americans, American bases and every vessel related to the Americans,” he said.
Fadavi said Iran’s response would extend beyond the immediate area of any potential ground operation, indicating that US military facilities and naval assets would be considered potential targets in the event of an escalation.
He argued that Washington understands the consequences of missile attacks against military assets, saying Americans “understand missiles hitting their warships” and “missiles hitting their bases.”
The IRGC commander also claimed that Iran’s production of military equipment is currently outpacing its consumption. He said Tehran’s military capabilities have grown considerably compared with the previous two wars, presenting the claim as an indication that Iran has strengthened its ability to sustain military operations.
Fadavi also addressed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a major waterway in the Gulf region. He said Iran and Oman should establish and enforce rules governing maritime activity in the strait, adding that such regulations have already been prepared and are being implemented.
The Iranian commander separately warned that US naval vessels could face attacks if Washington sent additional ships to the region. His comments came as the United States has increased its military presence in the Middle East amid heightened tensions with Tehran.
“The Americans can only create tensions through the air, and certainly an increase in tensions will be to the detriment of the Americans,” he said.
Fadavi also sought to characterize Iran’s recent military actions in the region as directed against US military infrastructure rather than Muslim-majority countries hosting American forces.
He said Iran had “in no way attacked a Muslim country,” arguing that Tehran had instead targeted US military bases located in those countries.
His remarks come amid increased US military activity across the Middle East, including the movement of additional naval and military assets toward the region. American forces have also strengthened air and missile defense systems at various bases and military facilities.
The growing deployments have added to an already tense military standoff between Washington and Tehran. Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that US bases and naval forces across the region could become targets if American forces conduct attacks against Iranian territory.
The latest warning also comes as both sides continue to signal their readiness to respond to further military escalation, keeping regional security concerns high around US bases, naval routes and strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment