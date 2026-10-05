Saudi-Led Coalition Reaffirms Support For Yemen's Military Campaign

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The Saudi-led coalition will continue providing operational support to the Yemeni army in its fight against the Houthis.

Major General Turki al-Maliki, the coalition's official spokesperson, said the aim is to help Yemen's internationally recognized government restore control over the country and ensure the functioning of state institutions.

Al-Maliki also stressed that necessary measures would be taken to prevent Houthi attacks on Saudi cities and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The warning follows a series of Houthi attacks against the Kingdom. The coalition said last week that the militia targeted the Taibah electricity distribution station in Medina with a drone, damaging a transformer but not disrupting the wider electricity grid. The facility provides electricity services to the Prophet's Mosque, according to the coalition.

Saudi defenses have also intercepted ballistic missiles and drones targeting areas including Khamis Mushait and Jazan in recent days.

Earlier Sunday, Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced comprehensive military operations against the Houthis to reclaim the remaining territory under their control.

The Yemeni army has also launched a "battle for liberation" aimed at restoring state institutions and ending Houthi control.

The armed conflict between the Houthis and government forces backed by Saudi Arabia has continued in Yemen since 2014.

Image: Najeeb Almahboobi/EPA