403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian Education Ministry Reports Heavy Losses Among Teachers
(MENAFN) More than 800 Palestinian teachers have been killed and over 3,300 others injured since Israel began its war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Palestinian Education Ministry said Sunday.
In a statement issued ahead of World Teachers’ Day on Oct. 5, the ministry said educators throughout the occupied Palestinian territories are facing “a real battle for survival” as they work to preserve access to education amid what it described as systematic targeting.
The ministry said the education system in both Gaza and the West Bank has endured “comprehensive genocide” since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza.
It also reported that more than 170 teachers remain detained “in harsh conditions.”
According to the ministry, restrictions on movement and harassment at hundreds of checkpoints have added to the daily challenges facing educators, particularly in Masafer Yatta south of Hebron, the village of al-Mughayyir in the central West Bank, the Jordan Valley and areas designated as Area C.
Under the 1995 Oslo II agreement, established as an interim framework, the West Bank was divided into Areas A, B and C.
Area A falls under Palestinian civil and security control, while Area B is administered by Palestinians for civil matters and remains under Israeli security control. Area C, covering around 60% of the West Bank, remains under full Israeli control.
In a statement issued ahead of World Teachers’ Day on Oct. 5, the ministry said educators throughout the occupied Palestinian territories are facing “a real battle for survival” as they work to preserve access to education amid what it described as systematic targeting.
The ministry said the education system in both Gaza and the West Bank has endured “comprehensive genocide” since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza.
It also reported that more than 170 teachers remain detained “in harsh conditions.”
According to the ministry, restrictions on movement and harassment at hundreds of checkpoints have added to the daily challenges facing educators, particularly in Masafer Yatta south of Hebron, the village of al-Mughayyir in the central West Bank, the Jordan Valley and areas designated as Area C.
Under the 1995 Oslo II agreement, established as an interim framework, the West Bank was divided into Areas A, B and C.
Area A falls under Palestinian civil and security control, while Area B is administered by Palestinians for civil matters and remains under Israeli security control. Area C, covering around 60% of the West Bank, remains under full Israeli control.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment