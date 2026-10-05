Landi Kotal Hospital Allocates 20 Beds As Dengue Cases Rise

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) LANDI KOTAL: The District Headquarters Hospital in Landi Kotal has allocated a 20-bed special ward for patients infected with dengue virus. Seven dengue patients are currently admitted to the ward and receiving treatment.

According to hospital sources, special arrangements have been made at the hospital following an increase in dengue cases in the Landi Kotal subdivision. The patients are being provided with medical facilities and treatment.

Meanwhile, residents of Landi Kotal have urged senior health officials to immediately conduct fogging in different areas of the subdivision to prevent the spread of dengue. They also called for better and timely medical facilities for dengue patients at the hospital.

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The residents said that treating patients alone was not enough to control dengue and stressed the need to prevent mosquito breeding, conduct effective fumigation in affected areas, and take other preventive measures.

According to available information, three new dengue cases have so far been reported in the Landi Kotal subdivision. In addition, 16 people who travelled to Landi Kotal from Peshawar, Lahore and other cities have also tested positive for dengue and are currently receiving treatment.