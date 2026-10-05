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Afghanistan Opens New Road Linking Wakhan Corridor to China
(MENAFN) Afghanistan officially opened a new road Sunday connecting the country with China through the Wakhan Corridor in northeastern Badakhshan province.
Work on the 121-kilometer (75-mile) unpaved route began two years ago. The road provides a connection between Afghanistan and China’s Xinjiang region.
The Wakhan Corridor is a narrow stretch of Afghan territory in Badakhshan that lies between Tajikistan and Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region.
The construction project cost 365 million afghanis ($5.5 million).
At the inauguration ceremony, Rural Rehabilitation and Development Minister Abdul Latif Mansour described the road as strategically, politically and economically significant for Afghanistan.
He said Kabul has “prioritized such public projects, especially in provinces that are most in need. There are no foreign engineers or advisers; all the engineers are Afghans,” he said.
Work on the 121-kilometer (75-mile) unpaved route began two years ago. The road provides a connection between Afghanistan and China’s Xinjiang region.
The Wakhan Corridor is a narrow stretch of Afghan territory in Badakhshan that lies between Tajikistan and Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region.
The construction project cost 365 million afghanis ($5.5 million).
At the inauguration ceremony, Rural Rehabilitation and Development Minister Abdul Latif Mansour described the road as strategically, politically and economically significant for Afghanistan.
He said Kabul has “prioritized such public projects, especially in provinces that are most in need. There are no foreign engineers or advisers; all the engineers are Afghans,” he said.
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