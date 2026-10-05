Two Recidivists Arrested, Stolen Cash Recovered In Capital Cafe Safe Heist

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- A routine cafe burglary in the capital was swiftly cracked within 24 hours, resulting in the apprehension of two repeat offenders and the recovery of stolen cash, Public Security Directorate (PSD) Spokesperson announced on Monday.

According to the official police blotter, authorities received a complaint yesterday from a local cafe owner reporting a nighttime break-in. Perpetrators forced entry into the establishment and compromised a heavy-duty iron safe, making off with 1,500 Jordanian dinars in cash.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) immediately locked down the primary crime scene, executing a sweep for latent forensic evidence and intelligence. Field operatives quickly developed leads, narrowing the suspect pool to two known recidivists with extensive prior criminal records.

Following tactical surveillance and intelligence operations, two simultaneous pre-dawn raids were executed across separate jurisdictions in the capital. Both suspects were cornered and taken into custody without incident. Law enforcement officers recovered a substantial portion of the stolen currency during the operations.

The suspects have been processed and referred to the public prosecutor's office pending formal indictment.

//Petra// AA