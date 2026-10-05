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Egypt Calls for African Cooperation on Shared Rivers, Resources
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi renewed Sunday his opposition to external involvement in African affairs and called for greater coordination among countries sharing transboundary rivers.
Speaking at the opening of the African Union’s eighth midyear coordination meeting with regional economic communities in El Alamein, northwestern Egypt, Sisi said relations among African nations should be based on mutual respect and good-neighborly ties.
He urged countries across the continent to move away from unilateral approaches and limited national interests, emphasizing that respect for sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity is vital for maintaining stability.
“Egypt reaffirms its firm rejection of any external interference in the internal affairs of African states,” he said.
Sisi also urged African nations to turn cross-border challenges, including the management of natural resources and shared waterways, into areas for dialogue and cooperation rather than rivalry or confrontation.
“The sustainable management of shared resources, particularly water, represents a real test of African countries’ ability to integrate,” he said.
Speaking at the opening of the African Union’s eighth midyear coordination meeting with regional economic communities in El Alamein, northwestern Egypt, Sisi said relations among African nations should be based on mutual respect and good-neighborly ties.
He urged countries across the continent to move away from unilateral approaches and limited national interests, emphasizing that respect for sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity is vital for maintaining stability.
“Egypt reaffirms its firm rejection of any external interference in the internal affairs of African states,” he said.
Sisi also urged African nations to turn cross-border challenges, including the management of natural resources and shared waterways, into areas for dialogue and cooperation rather than rivalry or confrontation.
“The sustainable management of shared resources, particularly water, represents a real test of African countries’ ability to integrate,” he said.
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