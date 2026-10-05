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Japan Demands Strict US Military Discipline After Okinawa Case
(MENAFN) Japan called on the United States Monday to strengthen discipline among its military personnel stationed in the country following the arrest of a US Marine in connection with the alleged murder and robbery of a Japanese woman in Okinawa.
Japanese government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Tokyo and Washington would work together to prevent similar incidents from happening again, as the case prompted protests and renewed concerns about the conduct of US military personnel stationed in Japan.
“Japan and the United States will work together to thoroughly prevent a recurrence,” Kihara told reporters in Tokyo.
The statement followed the arrest of US Marine Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, who was taken into custody by Japanese police Sunday over allegations connected to the death of a local woman and an alleged robbery in the southern prefecture of Okinawa.
The case involves Anna Yagi, 39, who was found dead at a hotel in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday. Ballard was arrested the following day and was transferred to prosecutors Monday. He has denied the allegations, according to reports.
The incident has generated anger in Okinawa, where a large US military presence has been a longstanding source of public debate. Okinawa hosts the majority of roughly 50,000 US military personnel stationed in Japan under the two countries’ security arrangements.
Japanese authorities responded to the case by summoning senior US representatives. The Japanese foreign and defense ministries called in the US ambassador as well as the commander of US Forces Japan to raise concerns over the incident and demand cooperation with the investigation.
Public protests were also held in Okinawa. Around 100 people gathered outside the Okinawa prefectural government building Sunday to express their opposition to the incident and frustration over crimes involving US military personnel.
“How much longer do we have to bear all of this?" the protesters asked.
Kihara said Tokyo had raised its concerns with the United States at “various levels.” He also stressed that Japan would continue pressing Washington to maintain strict discipline among American troops stationed in the country.
As the government minister responsible for addressing the impact of US military forces in Okinawa, Kihara has been involved in efforts to manage tensions surrounding the large military presence on the islands.
Tokyo will "continue to urge the US side to thoroughly enforce discipline” among its soldiers in Japan, said Kihara.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also addressed the incident, describing the reported crime as "extremely regrettable" and saying Japan had lodged a "strong protest" with the United States.
Speaking during a parliamentary session Monday, Takaichi said Japan had requested "full cooperation" from the US in the investigation. She also called for "strict discipline among US military personnel" as part of efforts to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.
The case has also drawn criticism from Okinawa residents who have raised concerns about the long-term impact of hosting US military facilities and personnel.
A woman in her 40s who participated in Sunday’s demonstration questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime, saying: “I feel it's a contradiction that a serviceman stationed at a US military base in Okinawa to protect Japan has killed a civilian.”
US Ambassador to Japan George Edward Glass said Washington was also discussing measures to reinforce standards of conduct among American personnel.
Glass said he was speaking with US military commanders “about how we continue to hold our American service members to the very highest levels of discipline and integrity.”
He also said he had discussed with Okinawa-based Marine Air Ground Task Force Commander Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson "our next steps in strengthening that bond of trust with our Japanese partners and base-hosting communities."
The latest case has placed renewed attention on relations between local communities and US military personnel in Okinawa, where concerns over crime, safety and the burden of hosting military facilities have remained sensitive issues.
Japanese government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Tokyo and Washington would work together to prevent similar incidents from happening again, as the case prompted protests and renewed concerns about the conduct of US military personnel stationed in Japan.
“Japan and the United States will work together to thoroughly prevent a recurrence,” Kihara told reporters in Tokyo.
The statement followed the arrest of US Marine Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, who was taken into custody by Japanese police Sunday over allegations connected to the death of a local woman and an alleged robbery in the southern prefecture of Okinawa.
The case involves Anna Yagi, 39, who was found dead at a hotel in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday. Ballard was arrested the following day and was transferred to prosecutors Monday. He has denied the allegations, according to reports.
The incident has generated anger in Okinawa, where a large US military presence has been a longstanding source of public debate. Okinawa hosts the majority of roughly 50,000 US military personnel stationed in Japan under the two countries’ security arrangements.
Japanese authorities responded to the case by summoning senior US representatives. The Japanese foreign and defense ministries called in the US ambassador as well as the commander of US Forces Japan to raise concerns over the incident and demand cooperation with the investigation.
Public protests were also held in Okinawa. Around 100 people gathered outside the Okinawa prefectural government building Sunday to express their opposition to the incident and frustration over crimes involving US military personnel.
“How much longer do we have to bear all of this?" the protesters asked.
Kihara said Tokyo had raised its concerns with the United States at “various levels.” He also stressed that Japan would continue pressing Washington to maintain strict discipline among American troops stationed in the country.
As the government minister responsible for addressing the impact of US military forces in Okinawa, Kihara has been involved in efforts to manage tensions surrounding the large military presence on the islands.
Tokyo will "continue to urge the US side to thoroughly enforce discipline” among its soldiers in Japan, said Kihara.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also addressed the incident, describing the reported crime as "extremely regrettable" and saying Japan had lodged a "strong protest" with the United States.
Speaking during a parliamentary session Monday, Takaichi said Japan had requested "full cooperation" from the US in the investigation. She also called for "strict discipline among US military personnel" as part of efforts to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.
The case has also drawn criticism from Okinawa residents who have raised concerns about the long-term impact of hosting US military facilities and personnel.
A woman in her 40s who participated in Sunday’s demonstration questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime, saying: “I feel it's a contradiction that a serviceman stationed at a US military base in Okinawa to protect Japan has killed a civilian.”
US Ambassador to Japan George Edward Glass said Washington was also discussing measures to reinforce standards of conduct among American personnel.
Glass said he was speaking with US military commanders “about how we continue to hold our American service members to the very highest levels of discipline and integrity.”
He also said he had discussed with Okinawa-based Marine Air Ground Task Force Commander Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson "our next steps in strengthening that bond of trust with our Japanese partners and base-hosting communities."
The latest case has placed renewed attention on relations between local communities and US military personnel in Okinawa, where concerns over crime, safety and the burden of hosting military facilities have remained sensitive issues.
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