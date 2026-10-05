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Hazra Park Durgotsab Enters Its 84Th Year With 'Chirayat', Celebrating Bengal's Timeless Artistic Heritage
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 5th October, 2026: As Kolkata prepares to welcome Goddess Durga, Hazra Park Durgotsab is all set to celebrate its 84th year with an evocative theme that takes visitors deep into the artistic and cultural roots of Bengal. This year, the puja presents“Chirayat – The Roots of Bengal: Rooted in the Past, Infinite in Consciousness”, a heartfelt tribute to the timeless traditions, craftsmanship and folk-art heritage that have shaped Bengal's cultural identity across generations.
The theme“Chirayat” explores the enduring relationship between Bengal's past and its evolving cultural consciousness. It reflects on a simple yet profound idea - while time changes and civilizations evolve, the language of true art remains eternal. The concept celebrates traditions that have survived through generations and continue to find expression in Bengal's festivals, rituals, beliefs and everyday life.
The artistic vision of this year's presentation has been brought to life by renowned artist and idol maker Sri. Biman Saha, who has crafted both the pandal and the idol with a deep understanding of Bengal's traditional artistic vocabulary. His work seeks to create an immersive experience where visitors can reconnect with the roots, textures and visual traditions of Bengal while experiencing them through a contemporary artistic interpretation.
The pandal will take visitors on a journey through the vibrant world of Bengal's folk and traditional art forms. Handcrafted wooden dolls, intricate Dokra metal craft, terracotta and several other indigenous artistic traditions will come together to create an immersive visual narrative celebrating Bengal's cultural identity.
Speaking on the occasion, Sri Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary, Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee, said,“With 'Chirayat', we wanted to take people back to the roots of Bengal - to the soil, the traditions and, most importantly, the hands of the artisans who have kept our cultural heritage alive for generations. Our folk arts are not merely beautiful objects; they carry stories, memories, beliefs and the identity of Bengal. In a rapidly changing world, we felt it was important to celebrate the human touch behind these traditions and remind ourselves that our heritage is something we must experience, value and pass on. Through this year's Durga Puja, we hope visitors will not only enjoy the artistic presentation but also develop a deeper appreciation for the countless artisans whose craftsmanship has made Bengal's cultural legacy truly timeless.”
Within this artistic landscape, Goddess Durga is envisioned as a symbol of creativity, craftsmanship, tradition and the dignity of human labour. Her presence connects the spiritual essence of Durga Puja with Bengal's artistic soul, while encouraging younger generations to recognise, respect and carry forward the cultural traditions that have been handed down to them.
Hazra Park Durgotsab has built a distinctive identity over the years through themes that connect contemporary storytelling with social, cultural and human narratives. The committee's 84th edition continues this tradition by placing Bengal's folk art and its artisan communities at the centre of its artistic expression. Previous editions have explored diverse subjects through innovative installations and thematic presentations.
With“Chirayat – The Roots of Bengal: Rooted in the Past, Infinite in Consciousness,” Hazra Park Durgotsab invites visitors to experience Durga Puja not only as a celebration of faith, but also as a journey through the cultural memory of Bengal - celebrating its soil, its artisans, its traditions and the timeless artistic spirit that continues to live on.
The 84th edition of Hazra Park Durgotsab promises to bring together devotion, craftsmanship and cultural storytelling, offering visitors an opportunity to rediscover the artistic heritage of Bengal and celebrate the enduring power of human creativity.
The theme“Chirayat” explores the enduring relationship between Bengal's past and its evolving cultural consciousness. It reflects on a simple yet profound idea - while time changes and civilizations evolve, the language of true art remains eternal. The concept celebrates traditions that have survived through generations and continue to find expression in Bengal's festivals, rituals, beliefs and everyday life.
The artistic vision of this year's presentation has been brought to life by renowned artist and idol maker Sri. Biman Saha, who has crafted both the pandal and the idol with a deep understanding of Bengal's traditional artistic vocabulary. His work seeks to create an immersive experience where visitors can reconnect with the roots, textures and visual traditions of Bengal while experiencing them through a contemporary artistic interpretation.
The pandal will take visitors on a journey through the vibrant world of Bengal's folk and traditional art forms. Handcrafted wooden dolls, intricate Dokra metal craft, terracotta and several other indigenous artistic traditions will come together to create an immersive visual narrative celebrating Bengal's cultural identity.
Speaking on the occasion, Sri Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary, Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee, said,“With 'Chirayat', we wanted to take people back to the roots of Bengal - to the soil, the traditions and, most importantly, the hands of the artisans who have kept our cultural heritage alive for generations. Our folk arts are not merely beautiful objects; they carry stories, memories, beliefs and the identity of Bengal. In a rapidly changing world, we felt it was important to celebrate the human touch behind these traditions and remind ourselves that our heritage is something we must experience, value and pass on. Through this year's Durga Puja, we hope visitors will not only enjoy the artistic presentation but also develop a deeper appreciation for the countless artisans whose craftsmanship has made Bengal's cultural legacy truly timeless.”
Within this artistic landscape, Goddess Durga is envisioned as a symbol of creativity, craftsmanship, tradition and the dignity of human labour. Her presence connects the spiritual essence of Durga Puja with Bengal's artistic soul, while encouraging younger generations to recognise, respect and carry forward the cultural traditions that have been handed down to them.
Hazra Park Durgotsab has built a distinctive identity over the years through themes that connect contemporary storytelling with social, cultural and human narratives. The committee's 84th edition continues this tradition by placing Bengal's folk art and its artisan communities at the centre of its artistic expression. Previous editions have explored diverse subjects through innovative installations and thematic presentations.
With“Chirayat – The Roots of Bengal: Rooted in the Past, Infinite in Consciousness,” Hazra Park Durgotsab invites visitors to experience Durga Puja not only as a celebration of faith, but also as a journey through the cultural memory of Bengal - celebrating its soil, its artisans, its traditions and the timeless artistic spirit that continues to live on.
The 84th edition of Hazra Park Durgotsab promises to bring together devotion, craftsmanship and cultural storytelling, offering visitors an opportunity to rediscover the artistic heritage of Bengal and celebrate the enduring power of human creativity.
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