Azerbaijan Signs DCO Charter, Steps Up Digital Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has signed the charter of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) as part of its membership in the organization.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev announced this in a post on his“X” account.

“We held a meeting with Digital Cooperation Organization Secretary-General Deemah Al Yahya.

“We discussed digital transformation, artificial intelligence, innovation, cybersecurity, the development of digital skills and the expansion of joint initiatives.

“We exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation in bringing Azerbaijan's digital solutions to international markets, developing the startup ecosystem, digitalizing transport and strengthening regional connectivity.

“Within the framework of Azerbaijan's membership in the DCO, we also signed the Organization's Charter and presented it to the other side,” the post said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was admitted to the Digital Cooperation Organization on September 1 this year.

“This membership will create a number of important opportunities for Azerbaijan. Through the DCO platform, the country will gain access to advanced digital policies, experience sharing and international standards. At the same time, local startups will gain access to the markets of member countries, joint acceleration programs and venture capital funds.

“Joint training and certification programs for young people and ICT professionals will accelerate the development of digital skills, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in e-commerce and data-driven business models. In addition, Azerbaijan will further strengthen its role as a digital bridge between the South Caucasus and Central Asia, while benefiting from the experience of member countries in e-government, artificial intelligence and smart solutions for the digitalization of public services,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted that sharing Azerbaijan's ICT potential, work carried out under the Digital Development Council, opportunities created for digitalization and major digital projects implemented in recent years with the DCO and its member countries, as well as exchanging experience, will help increase Azerbaijan's export potential for digital products and services in the future.

“These projects include the“mygov” and“mygov Business” platforms, which provide a unified electronic service system for citizens, government agencies and businesses;“Digital Bridge,” which enables seamless data exchange between public digital services;“Digital Login,” a secure single sign-on system; the Digital Document Management System (RSD), which optimizes interagency document management; and SIMA, a free biometric digital signature solution,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted that membership in the DCO will strengthen Azerbaijan's cooperation at the regional and global levels in digital science, healthcare, education, trade, the economy and security, while contributing to the coordination of legislation and policies supporting digital transformation and the development of the technology market.

Established in November 2020, the DCO is a global multilateral organization aimed at accelerating inclusive growth of the digital economy and ensuring digital prosperity for all.