Saudi Arabia's Demand For Liveable Communities Drives Architecture Agenda At Cityscape Global 2026

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.JLL research finds buyers across Saudi Arabia's major cities are prioritising amenity-rich communities that balance value with lifestyle.ROSHN Group, Diriyah Company, RUA AlHaram AlMakki, New Murabba, MASAR, Rua Al Madinah and KAFD highlight the growing role of mixed-use development and people-centred design.Leading architects, engineers and urban experts join Cityscape Global 2026 as liveability takes a prominent place on the conference agendaJLL's Q1 2026 Saudi Arabia Living Market Dynamics research finds buyers are prioritising cost-effective, amenity-rich communities that balance value with lifestyle, with quality-driven purchasing decisions increasingly across Riyadh, Jeddah, Mekkah, Medinah and the Dammam Metropolitan Area.At Cityscape Global 2026, that demand puts greater focus on how communities are designed, developed and financed.Across Saudi Arabia, ROSHN Group, Diriyah Company, RUA AlHaram AlMakki, New Murabba, MASAR, Rua Al Madinah and KAFD are among the major developments combining multiple uses within connected districts.New Murabba returns as a Foundation Partner for Cityscape Global 2026, continuing its presence at the event. Eng. Sabah Barakat, Acting Chief Executive Officer, New Murabba, commented:“We're at Cityscape Global to engage directly with the investors, developers and operators who will help shape the next chapter of Riyadh's modern downtown. As the master developer, our role is to create the platform for that participation by bringing forward a growing pipeline of investment partnerships and joint ventures.Cityscape is an important event to showcase these opportunities, build new partnerships and demonstrate the central role private-sector investment will play in bringing Riyadh's modern downtown to life.”As expectations around how we live, move and connect continue to evolve, the focus is on creating more liveable, connected and people-centred communities. Placemaking, transit-oriented development, and human-centric infrastructure are at the core of the Future of Living Summit and DnA (Developers & Architects) Stage agendas.Joining the speaker lineup are Shobi Khan, CEO of Canary Wharf Group; Pierre-Yves Guice, CEO of Paris La Défense; David Twohig, Co-Founder of MurrayTwohig and former Chief Development Officer of Battersea Power Station; and Anouk Kuitenbrouwer, Partner at KCAP, the renowned design firm behind the HafenCity masterplan.Mauricio Rodas, former Mayor of Quito, known for delivering Ecuador's first metro line, said: 'Liveability is ultimately experienced at street level: in how easily people can move around, reach everyday amenities, use public spaces, and feel connected to their surroundings. The strongest places make those experiences part of the design from the outset, because the quality of everyday life is more important than the buildings themselves.'International Architecture firms exhibiting and sponsoring at Cityscape Global 2026 include Populous, Gerber Architekten International Projects, Bayrak + Partners, and Design International, alongside developers and decision-makers responsible for major projects across Saudi Arabia.Rachel Sturgess, Executive Vice President, Tahaluf, said:“Saudi Arabia's real estate opportunity is increasingly defined by the quality of the places being created, not only the scale of development. The calibre of speakers, developers, and architects joining Cityscape Global 2026 reflects that shift, bringing the expertise, ideas and investment needed to turn changing consumer priorities into places that deliver lasting value.”Cityscape Global 2026 takes place from 16-19 November 2026 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre (Malham), Saudi Arabia.ENDSAbout Cityscape GlobalCityscape Global, the world's largest real estate exhibition, is a premier platform for shaping the future of urban living and investment. Organised by Tahaluf, a strategic joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF), the event is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.Held annually at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center in Malham, Cityscape Global connects developers, investors, architects, consultants, and government entities from around the world. The event fosters collaboration, showcases transformative projects, and drives innovation in the global real estate sector.The 2025 edition of Cityscape Global achieved record-breaking success, with $63 billion in real estate deals and onsite transactions and achieved $6.1 trillion in AUM (real estate and infrastructure assets. Recognised for its excellence, Cityscape Global was honored with the EN Awards for Show Rising Star for its 2024 edition.Join us from November 16-19, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to experience the next generation of real estate innovation and shape the cities of tomorrow, visitAbout TahalufHeadquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and the global stage through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world's largest trade show organiser; the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP); and the Events Investment Fund (EIF).Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East (July 2026), Money20/20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Kingdom of Gaming (December 2026), Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition, and CPHI Middle East.For more information, visit:

Jess Homan

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Saudi Arabia's Demand for Liveable Communities Drives Architecture Agenda at Cityscape Global 2026 News Provided By Four Agency Worldwide October 05, 2026, 06:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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