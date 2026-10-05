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Ukraine Backs US Proposal for Trilateral Talks in UAE
(MENAFN) Ukraine has agreed to participate in technical-level trilateral talks proposed by the United States and potentially hosted by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.
Speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a news conference in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said Washington had also put the proposal to Russia and was awaiting Moscow’s response.
"Today, the American side is in contact with both Ukraine and Russia and is proposing a trilateral meeting at the technical level by the end of October," he said.
Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv supports holding the meeting.
"We are open to the United Arab Emirates or another country proposed by the American side. I know they will propose this to the Russian side as well, or may have already done so. We will wait for the response," he added.
Addressing the ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would continue retaliating against Russian attacks, particularly strikes targeting bridges in Kyiv that had continued for four straight days.
He said he was "amazed" by what he described as Russia’s "savage desire to escalate every single day."
"I am not surprised by Russia's hatred of Ukraine, but I am surprised by this approach. They struck our warehouses – Nova Poshta, Ukrposhta, and others. We gave them a fitting response with Wildberries," he said.
Speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a news conference in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said Washington had also put the proposal to Russia and was awaiting Moscow’s response.
"Today, the American side is in contact with both Ukraine and Russia and is proposing a trilateral meeting at the technical level by the end of October," he said.
Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv supports holding the meeting.
"We are open to the United Arab Emirates or another country proposed by the American side. I know they will propose this to the Russian side as well, or may have already done so. We will wait for the response," he added.
Addressing the ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would continue retaliating against Russian attacks, particularly strikes targeting bridges in Kyiv that had continued for four straight days.
He said he was "amazed" by what he described as Russia’s "savage desire to escalate every single day."
"I am not surprised by Russia's hatred of Ukraine, but I am surprised by this approach. They struck our warehouses – Nova Poshta, Ukrposhta, and others. We gave them a fitting response with Wildberries," he said.
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