SIR, An Election Commission Process To Remove Dead, False Voters: Telangana BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 5 (IANS) Hitting out at the Opposition for allegedly misleading the masses, Telangana BJP President R. Rao said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is not done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but by the Election Commission of India (ECI), and that it was just a process to remove fake and dead voters from the voters' list.

Rao said,“AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders who are opposing the SIR process should know that it is initiated by the Election Commission of India, and not the BJP.”

He added that the process was also done during the Congress' rule, but it was not opposed then.

Rao said,“Owaisi and other leaders who are opposing SIR should know that it is a process not introduced by the BJP. It is an Election Commission process. It was also carried out during the Congress' rule. They did not oppose it then, so why are they opposing it now?”

He said,“Even in Keralam, Congress won after SIR, but they have no answer for it. Whenever the Congress or the INDIA Bloc loses elections, they blame either the Election Commission of India or EVMs.”

He added,“Owaisi and Congress are frustrated because the BJP has been in power for the last 12 years, and it appears that it will continue to be in power, because people have lost faith in the Congress and the INDIA Bloc.”

He also said,“Therefore, Congress and Owaisi are trying to mislead the people about SIR, which is a process to delete voters who are dead, duplicate voters, or foreigners, and it is also a process where, if people are residing elsewhere, their votes must be shifted there; this is what SIR is. So there is no illegality; there is nothing to object to; there should be no objection in this regard.”

The Opposition parties staged protests at several places across the country, including at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday, accusing the Election Commission of using the SIR process to exclude voters and stating that over 13 crore names had been dropped from the draft rolls. They also alleged that the exercise could benefit the BJP.

Opposition parties have also alleged that the CEC has compromised the fairness of the electoral process and have demanded that the SIR exercise be withdrawn. The ruling BJP, however, has rejected the allegations.