MPSC Stir: Rohit Pawar Issues Ultimatum To Maha Govt, Threatens Pune Bandh

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Oct 5 (IANS) As the protest by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirants enters its fifth day on Monday, the NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar declared a strict 48-hour ultimatum to the state government to address their demands, including the immediate removal of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar over recent paper leaks and lack of transparency.

He warned that if the government failed to take action, over 1,00,000 students would hit the streets of Pune. Protesters will either enforce a total Pune Bandh or organise a mass march directly to the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Rohit Pawar, who has been present alongside candidates since the first day of the protest, told reporters that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit the protesting candidates on October 7 or 8, at which point a massive show of strength featuring tens of thousands of candidates will take place on the streets in Pune.

"As appealed by Abhijeet Dipke of CJP, the city of Pune could come to a standstill. Now, the MPSC students and their parents will decide. At that time, the residents of Pune should support these students. Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit on October 7 or 8. We estimate that around 100,000 students will be on the streets of Pune that day. These students will either call for a Pune Bandh or march straight to the Mantralaya in Mumbai," he said. " We are giving the government a two-day ultimatum."

Rohit Pawar reiterated that the primary root cause of the agitation is systemic corruption within the exam board. He demanded the immediate resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar and called for a complete audit and cleanup of the commission's recruitment procedures.

The political drama intensified following remarks by BJP leader and State Minister Nitesh Rane, who appealed to Rohit Pawar not to hold students hostage for political leverage. He emphasised that the issue concerned the future of lakhs of students, and stated that both leaders should work together constructively, cheekily adding that Rohit Pawar might sit beside him as a cabinet minister in the future. "Rohit Pawar should also adopt a stance of dialogue. He fights for the students' issues. He should protest, but he shouldn't hold the students hostage."

Minister Rane further stated, "This is not a political platform; it is a question of the students' future. We sit in the Mantralaya for the welfare of students. Rohit Pawar is my friend. Tomorrow, he might even be a cabinet minister alongside me in the government. He is someone who praises good work. We will work together for the students. He can continue to protest, but he shouldn't hold the students hostage."

Responding sharply to Minister Rane's overture, Rohit Pawar rejected the gesture as a political distraction. He remarked that the minister appeared flustered by rising public anger against the administration. "Instead of offering me a cabinet berth, he should sit down with the students and resolve their issues. If he foresees us in government, he should show courage and sit in the opposition now -- we can work together when our government takes over," he retorted.

Rohit Pawar stated, "We completely agree with the sentiment expressed by my friend and Minister Nitesh Rane that the students' issue is not a political matter, and we have been saying this since the first day of our Satyagraha protest. Unfortunately, some MLAs from the ruling party itself are trying to give a political turn to this issue. It would be better if you reprimanded them against politicising the students' demands."

"BJP leader and Minister Nitesh Rane is my friend, but instead of offering me a post, he should talk to the students and resolve their issues. Now that the atmosphere against the government has intensified, he is talking about making me a minister and working together. This means they have realised that our government is coming to power. Therefore, they should show courage and sit in the Opposition, and when our government comes to power, we will work together. But currently, Nitesh Rane appears to have lost his way," mocked Rohit Pawar.

He added, "Most importantly, demand from your government the resignation of MPSC Chairman Bhimanwar, who is at the root of all student issues, and clean up the corruption within this institution. If you do this, all the students, along with me, will certainly express our gratitude to you. As for becoming ministers together, should we assume you are bidding farewell to the BJP?" questioned Rohit Pawar.

During the MPSC students' protest in Pune, Abhijeet Dipket issued a warning on Sunday to launch an intensified agitation. Participating in this protest led by Rohit Pawar, Dipke appealed for Pune to be brought to a complete standstill. He urged all MPSC students in the city to come together, saying, "Call your friends, bring everyone".

Dipke claimed that if 20 lakh MPSC students take to the streets for just one day, the concerned individual's resignation will happen the very next day. Asking, "Should the resignation happen?" he answered, "Yes", and declared his readiness to fight for it.

He appealed to MPSC students from Vidarbha and other regions to actively participate in the movement. Dipke made it clear that his intention is to bring all of Pune to a halt to convey the students' demands and the resignation demand directly to the government.

Meanwhile, the agitation has split into three groups over differences regarding various demands, turning the situation into an environment where it appears less like a student protest and more like a political arena.

Leaders from various political parties -- ranging from Harshwardhan Sapkal (Congress) to Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena UBT) -- have met with the protesters.

NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar himself has also taken notice of the demonstration. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray will meet the protesting MPSC aspirants later in the day, while Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Additya Thackeray will visit them on Tuesday. Additionally, Manoj Jarange Patil is also scheduled to visit the protest.