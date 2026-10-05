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Angelina Jolie Draws Attention to Gaza Destruction with Satellite Images
(MENAFN) Actor Angelina Jolie, a former longtime UN special envoy, has drawn attention to the extent of destruction in the Gaza Strip by sharing satellite images comparing locations before the war with their condition this summer.
“You can now open Google Earth and see what was done to Gaza,” Jolie wrote on Instagram Saturday, posting images of areas in the enclave before the conflict alongside recent satellite views.
The comparisons include locations around Al-Qadisiyah School in Rafah, Khan Younis in southern Gaza and Omar Mukhtar Street in Gaza City. The images show extensive destruction across areas that were previously densely built-up.
“Whole neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble,” Jolie said, noting that homes, schools, universities, hospitals, roads, water and sanitation networks and other essential infrastructure had been damaged or destroyed.
Referring to UN satellite analysis, Jolie said that by June, 82% of structures across Gaza had sustained damage, while about two-thirds of those damaged structures were classified as destroyed.
“You can now open Google Earth and see what was done to Gaza,” Jolie wrote on Instagram Saturday, posting images of areas in the enclave before the conflict alongside recent satellite views.
The comparisons include locations around Al-Qadisiyah School in Rafah, Khan Younis in southern Gaza and Omar Mukhtar Street in Gaza City. The images show extensive destruction across areas that were previously densely built-up.
“Whole neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble,” Jolie said, noting that homes, schools, universities, hospitals, roads, water and sanitation networks and other essential infrastructure had been damaged or destroyed.
Referring to UN satellite analysis, Jolie said that by June, 82% of structures across Gaza had sustained damage, while about two-thirds of those damaged structures were classified as destroyed.
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