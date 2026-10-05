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Israeli Troops Kill Man in Southern Syria Amid Over 1,200 Incursions
(MENAFN) The Israeli army killed a man in southern Syria early Monday, the latest deadly episode in a string of Israeli incursions into the area.
In a statement, the army claimed the man had tried to enter one of its military posts in a “security area” in southern Syria. Troops opened fire and killed him, the statement said, adding that no soldiers were injured. The army said it will keep operating in the area against threats to Israeli civilians and troops.
Earlier Sunday, a Syrian broadcaster reported that Israeli forces detained a young man outside his home in Al-Hamidiyah, in northern Quneitra province, while raiding and searching several houses in the town.
The channel also said Israeli forces entered the village of Maariya in Daraa province with more than 15 military vehicles and raided several homes. It added that Israeli forces fired two artillery shells toward the outskirts of Al-Mantara Dam in central Quneitra.
Israel has continued to violate Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised the issue last month at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. He said Israel has carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and roughly 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.
In a statement, the army claimed the man had tried to enter one of its military posts in a “security area” in southern Syria. Troops opened fire and killed him, the statement said, adding that no soldiers were injured. The army said it will keep operating in the area against threats to Israeli civilians and troops.
Earlier Sunday, a Syrian broadcaster reported that Israeli forces detained a young man outside his home in Al-Hamidiyah, in northern Quneitra province, while raiding and searching several houses in the town.
The channel also said Israeli forces entered the village of Maariya in Daraa province with more than 15 military vehicles and raided several homes. It added that Israeli forces fired two artillery shells toward the outskirts of Al-Mantara Dam in central Quneitra.
Israel has continued to violate Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised the issue last month at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. He said Israel has carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and roughly 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.
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