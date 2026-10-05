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US to Send More Troops to Israel, Where 3,000 Already Stand
(MENAFN) The US is preparing to send additional troops and aircraft to Israel in the coming weeks, Israeli media reported Sunday, as Washington braces for a possible escalation in the Middle East.
The news website Walla, citing unnamed security sources, said about 3,000 US troops are now stationed across Israel. They operate air defense systems alongside pilots, support crews, logistics staff and personnel at military headquarters.
According to the report, the US military has carried out routine rotations in recent weeks as units finish their deployments in the region. More troops and aircraft are due to arrive in the coming weeks “as part of preparations for an escalation in the Middle East,” it added.
The report lands amid a wider US buildup in the region. Recent reports point to additional troops and naval assets heading there as tensions with Iran climb.
An unnamed senior Israeli security official told Walla that Israel's adversaries are closely watching elections in Israel and the US. They are weighing whether and how to influence the votes through attacks designed to destabilize the situation without sparking a wider escalation. “They understand that the Israeli response this time will be extremely aggressive,” the official said.
Walla reported that the Israeli military continues to prepare for a renewed confrontation with Iran, or a rapid deterioration in security, amid ongoing friction between Tehran and Washington. Part of that planning centers on operations Israel could carry out in a broader conflict and on potential targets inside Iran, the website said. It also reported close military coordination between Israel and US Central Command (CENTCOM) to prepare for scenarios involving possible Iranian missile attacks.
The developments follow remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said his country is ready to pursue the diplomatic path toward a fair solution. Iran's official news agency IRNA reported Sunday that he spoke at a meeting with foreign ambassadors and diplomatic representatives in Tehran.
In late September, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Iran presented Washington with seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz through Qatari mediation. US President Donald Trump said Washington had not accepted them.
Walla also reported that Israeli military officials believe the confrontation with Yemen's Houthi group could reshape broader regional alliances and understandings. Israeli assessments tie that prospect to closer cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against the Houthis, and to possible implications for other issues, including Lebanon and Iranian influence there, the website said.
Another unnamed senior Israeli security official told Walla that the prevailing belief is that “those who do not join the confrontation against the Houthis now will remain alone and face their attacks accordingly.”
Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis intensified in September. The group seized key locations in Al Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including the strategic city of Mokha, and advanced to Mayun Island, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Yemen has been mired in war since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
The news website Walla, citing unnamed security sources, said about 3,000 US troops are now stationed across Israel. They operate air defense systems alongside pilots, support crews, logistics staff and personnel at military headquarters.
According to the report, the US military has carried out routine rotations in recent weeks as units finish their deployments in the region. More troops and aircraft are due to arrive in the coming weeks “as part of preparations for an escalation in the Middle East,” it added.
The report lands amid a wider US buildup in the region. Recent reports point to additional troops and naval assets heading there as tensions with Iran climb.
An unnamed senior Israeli security official told Walla that Israel's adversaries are closely watching elections in Israel and the US. They are weighing whether and how to influence the votes through attacks designed to destabilize the situation without sparking a wider escalation. “They understand that the Israeli response this time will be extremely aggressive,” the official said.
Walla reported that the Israeli military continues to prepare for a renewed confrontation with Iran, or a rapid deterioration in security, amid ongoing friction between Tehran and Washington. Part of that planning centers on operations Israel could carry out in a broader conflict and on potential targets inside Iran, the website said. It also reported close military coordination between Israel and US Central Command (CENTCOM) to prepare for scenarios involving possible Iranian missile attacks.
The developments follow remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said his country is ready to pursue the diplomatic path toward a fair solution. Iran's official news agency IRNA reported Sunday that he spoke at a meeting with foreign ambassadors and diplomatic representatives in Tehran.
In late September, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Iran presented Washington with seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz through Qatari mediation. US President Donald Trump said Washington had not accepted them.
Walla also reported that Israeli military officials believe the confrontation with Yemen's Houthi group could reshape broader regional alliances and understandings. Israeli assessments tie that prospect to closer cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against the Houthis, and to possible implications for other issues, including Lebanon and Iranian influence there, the website said.
Another unnamed senior Israeli security official told Walla that the prevailing belief is that “those who do not join the confrontation against the Houthis now will remain alone and face their attacks accordingly.”
Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis intensified in September. The group seized key locations in Al Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including the strategic city of Mokha, and advanced to Mayun Island, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Yemen has been mired in war since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
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