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Houthis Report Strikes on Saudi Aramco Sites
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group said Sunday that it had launched missile and drone attacks against facilities belonging to Saudi oil company Aramco in Riyadh and the Khurais area east of the capital, claiming the strikes triggered fires at the targeted sites.
In a video statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had conducted two military operations against the company.
He claimed that both operations “successfully achieved their objectives,” saying the attacks struck their targets accurately and caused extensive fires.
Saudi authorities and Aramco had not immediately issued a response to the claims.
Saree said the attacks were carried out in response to what he described as Saudi military operations, alleging that the kingdom had conducted 50 air and missile strikes within 12 hours against Sanaa and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah and Saada.
He further claimed that Saudi air and missile attacks had reached a total of 1,460 since the latest escalation began, without identifying when that count started.
Saree warned that additional missile and drone attacks against Saudi facilities and oil infrastructure could follow, saying the group would continue its operations until the attacks ceased and a “blockade” imposed on Yemen was lifted.
The Houthi announcement came after Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced a broad military campaign aimed at retaking territory that remains under Houthi control.
In a video statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had conducted two military operations against the company.
He claimed that both operations “successfully achieved their objectives,” saying the attacks struck their targets accurately and caused extensive fires.
Saudi authorities and Aramco had not immediately issued a response to the claims.
Saree said the attacks were carried out in response to what he described as Saudi military operations, alleging that the kingdom had conducted 50 air and missile strikes within 12 hours against Sanaa and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah and Saada.
He further claimed that Saudi air and missile attacks had reached a total of 1,460 since the latest escalation began, without identifying when that count started.
Saree warned that additional missile and drone attacks against Saudi facilities and oil infrastructure could follow, saying the group would continue its operations until the attacks ceased and a “blockade” imposed on Yemen was lifted.
The Houthi announcement came after Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced a broad military campaign aimed at retaking territory that remains under Houthi control.
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