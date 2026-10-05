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US Withdraws All B-1 Bombers From UK Base After Foiled Attack Plot
(MENAFN) The United States has withdrawn every B-1 bomber from RAF Fairford in England after a security incident targeting the base, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
"We can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The departure of a dozen B-1 strategic aircraft follows the arrest of six suspects by British counterterrorism police over a planned attack on the base. US and British officials said the plot was disrupted last Sunday.
Officers first detained five British men on Sept. 27 near RAF Fairford after spotting three suspicious vans. All five were released on police bail and remain under investigation.
On Oct. 1, counterterrorism officers arrested a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual citizen on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts linked to the incident.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were "strong indications" of Iranian involvement in the plot but stressed that the police investigation is ongoing.
Tehran strongly denied any link to the foiled operation.
The US has relied on the Gloucestershire airfield as a primary staging hub for bomber strikes during the Iran war.
"We can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The departure of a dozen B-1 strategic aircraft follows the arrest of six suspects by British counterterrorism police over a planned attack on the base. US and British officials said the plot was disrupted last Sunday.
Officers first detained five British men on Sept. 27 near RAF Fairford after spotting three suspicious vans. All five were released on police bail and remain under investigation.
On Oct. 1, counterterrorism officers arrested a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual citizen on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts linked to the incident.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were "strong indications" of Iranian involvement in the plot but stressed that the police investigation is ongoing.
Tehran strongly denied any link to the foiled operation.
The US has relied on the Gloucestershire airfield as a primary staging hub for bomber strikes during the Iran war.
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