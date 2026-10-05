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Israeli Opposition Edges Netanyahu 52-51 in KAN Poll, No Majority
(MENAFN) Israel's opposition parties would capture 52 seats against 51 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, according to a poll released Sunday, 23 days before the Oct. 27 national elections.
The survey, published by a public broadcaster, found neither bloc reaching the 61 seats required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party held first place with 23 seats, followed by Netanyahu's Likud with 21. Naftali Bennett's Beyahad party would take 12 seats, while the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, would win eight. Jewish Power would also claim eight, and the joint Religious Zionism-Zehut slate headed by Bezalel Smotrich would secure six.
Ofer Winter's Amcha Yisrael party fell below the electoral threshold, the first time in weeks it has done so, the poll showed.
Among Arab parties, the Joint List climbed to eight seats after Balad leader Sami Abu Shehadeh withdrew from the Knesset race. The United Arab List, known as Ra'am, held steady at five.
The broadcaster said the numbers leave the opposition's so-called “change bloc” unable to assemble a 61-seat coalition without Ra'am.
The poll landed on the same day Israel's Central Elections Committee ruled that Netanyahu had used soldiers for prohibited election campaigning. The panel ordered him to pay 29,000 shekels, about $9,000, in legal expenses.
The Knesset concluded its work on July 17 after voting to dissolve itself ahead of the elections.
Netanyahu has led the current government since late December 2022. He faces corruption charges as well as an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
The survey, published by a public broadcaster, found neither bloc reaching the 61 seats required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party held first place with 23 seats, followed by Netanyahu's Likud with 21. Naftali Bennett's Beyahad party would take 12 seats, while the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, would win eight. Jewish Power would also claim eight, and the joint Religious Zionism-Zehut slate headed by Bezalel Smotrich would secure six.
Ofer Winter's Amcha Yisrael party fell below the electoral threshold, the first time in weeks it has done so, the poll showed.
Among Arab parties, the Joint List climbed to eight seats after Balad leader Sami Abu Shehadeh withdrew from the Knesset race. The United Arab List, known as Ra'am, held steady at five.
The broadcaster said the numbers leave the opposition's so-called “change bloc” unable to assemble a 61-seat coalition without Ra'am.
The poll landed on the same day Israel's Central Elections Committee ruled that Netanyahu had used soldiers for prohibited election campaigning. The panel ordered him to pay 29,000 shekels, about $9,000, in legal expenses.
The Knesset concluded its work on July 17 after voting to dissolve itself ahead of the elections.
Netanyahu has led the current government since late December 2022. He faces corruption charges as well as an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
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