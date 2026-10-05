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Australian Authorities Investigate FlyDubai Co-Pilot’s Australia Links
(MENAFN) Australian counterterrorism authorities are examining the FlyDubai co-pilot’s connections to Australia following a violent incident aboard a flight earlier this week.
The investigation is being handled by the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team, which includes the Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, according to an AFP spokesperson.
The inquiry follows an announcement by the UAE that an investigation into Wednesday’s incident, involving a flight carrying 174 passengers, determined that the co-pilot had attempted to commit a “terrorist act” by attacking the captain with a crash axe.
UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the co-pilot attempted to use the emergency axe kept inside the cockpit to assault the captain and take control of the aircraft. Authorities have not disclosed the co-pilot’s name or nationality.
FlyDubai previously said that “an altercation occurred in the flight deck” and that members of the crew managed to secure the aircraft before it was diverted safely to Saudi Arabia.
The AFP spokesperson said further information would be released “at an appropriate time.”
Reports citing sources familiar with the matter said the co-pilot received a student visa in 2014 and attended an educational institution in Australia from 2015 to 2017 before leaving the country.
The investigation is being handled by the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team, which includes the Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, according to an AFP spokesperson.
The inquiry follows an announcement by the UAE that an investigation into Wednesday’s incident, involving a flight carrying 174 passengers, determined that the co-pilot had attempted to commit a “terrorist act” by attacking the captain with a crash axe.
UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the co-pilot attempted to use the emergency axe kept inside the cockpit to assault the captain and take control of the aircraft. Authorities have not disclosed the co-pilot’s name or nationality.
FlyDubai previously said that “an altercation occurred in the flight deck” and that members of the crew managed to secure the aircraft before it was diverted safely to Saudi Arabia.
The AFP spokesperson said further information would be released “at an appropriate time.”
Reports citing sources familiar with the matter said the co-pilot received a student visa in 2014 and attended an educational institution in Australia from 2015 to 2017 before leaving the country.
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